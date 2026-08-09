Prophet Itunu Onadeko, fiancé of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba, claimed she died at a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos

Onadeko denied multiple allegations surrounding her final days, including claims she was poisoned or maltreated by his family

The actress, who had previously battled breast cancer, died at 40 and is set to be buried on August 13, 2026, in Ogun State

The fiancé of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has offered a startling account of her death, claiming she passed away inside a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, rather than from complications linked to her earlier battle with breast cancer.

Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the Shepherd-in-charge of CCC Onibuore Cathedral in the Bogije area of Ibeju-Lekki, made the claims during an interview with the Celestial Reality Check, the Media Investigative Unit of the CCC, on Saturday.

Late Topa Osaba’s fiancé breaks silence on actress’ alleged death inside police station. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

He said he received the news through an unexpected late-night phone call.

"It was a random person who called me around 12 am that she died in a police station in Ikorodu," Onadeko said, adding that he did not know which specific station it was but went to report himself at a nearby one.

What Onadeko Said Happened Before Her Death

According to the prophet, Osoba had gone to visit a woman identified as Mrs Kehinde Osoba, who also runs a church, in the days leading up to her death. He said a hairdresser who had been hosting the actress accompanied her on that trip, while he stayed back due to church commitments.

Onadeko firmly denied a string of allegations that had circulated on social media, including claims that Osoba was poisoned, that faeces or urine were poured on her as punishment for stealing, and that he had access to donation funds raised for her cancer surgery.

"Who has an evidence that the money she got for her surgery is N30m? It wasn't my account they sent the money to, it was hers," he said, also pushing back on rumours that the funds were used to build his church.

He acknowledged that Osoba had battled cancer and undergone surgery, but insisted the illness had nothing to do with her death. He also revealed that she struggled with a smoking habit that church members were aware of, and said he had been encouraging her to quit.

Burial Set for Ogun State

Onadeko also said Osoba had left the church roughly three weeks before she died, and that her uncle Taiwo refused to speak with him after the news broke.

The prophet confirmed that Mike Adenuga was among those who contributed financially to Osoba's surgery, describing how the actress had planned her procedure around her work commitments before eventually undergoing the operation at Evacare Hospital.

Osoba, who had publicly shared her cancer journey in 2024, describing it as a period of healing and growth, died on Wednesday at the age of 40. She is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday, 13 August 2026, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The claims made by Onadeko had not been independently verified at the time of this report, and the exact circumstances of the actress' death remain unconfirmed.

Late Topa Osaba’s fiancé makes startling revelations about actress’ alleged death. Credit: @topeosoba

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng