Kogi: Police Break Silence Amid Reports Operatives' Helicopter Allegedly Delivered Food to Bandits
- Police authorities in Nigeria have debunked claims circulating online that a police helicopter was used to deliver food supplies to armed bandits in Kogi state
- The Nigeria Police Force clarified that the viral video—which shows a police helicopter landing and taking off in the presence of armed individuals—was captured recently during a legal security operation
- Kogi is one of several states in central and northwestern Nigeria plagued by bandits who raid villages, killing, and abducting residents as well as burning and looting homes
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Lokoja, Kogi state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has addressed a video currently circulating online, depicting a police helicopter landing and taking off in Kogi state with armed individuals.
A statement on Tuesday, May 13, by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said contrary to "the misleading and false narrative" suggesting that the aircraft was used to deliver food items to bandits, the video captures a legitimate security operation.
Police say its aircraft on legitimate operation in Kogi
The police said:
"The operation in question was carried out on Saturday, 10th May, 2025, by joint security forces including local vigilante groups, and hunters at the Obajana axis of Kogi state. The operation was part of sustained efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality within the region. The police helicopter was deployed as part of the mission to provide aerial support and surveillance to ground forces involved in the tactical operation.
"The Force hereby urges members of the public to disregard the unfounded and mischievous claims surrounding the viral video. Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official police communication channels for accurate and verified information regarding security activities."
The police, therefore, expressed its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all Kogi state and Nigerian residents. It added that it will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to enhance public safety and national security.
Police also sought the support and cooperation of all the stakeholders in the quest to end the menace.
