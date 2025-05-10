Political analyst Dr Tijani Abutu revealed why voters in Kogi East should re-elect Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho

Abutu argued that Echocho’s return to the Senate would enhance the district’s influence at the federal level and help regain its past political relevance

The Abuja-based analyst stressed that Echocho’s third term would unlock strategic opportunities, including committee leadership roles and more federal projects

Abuja, FCT - Dr Tijani Abutu, a political analyst, has called on voters in Kogi East senatorial district to re-elect Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, citing his growing influence in the National Assembly and record of constituency development.

Abutu, a political commentator based in Abuja, said in a statement that returning Echocho for a third term in the Senate would strengthen Kogi East’s bargaining power at the federal level, helping to restore the district’s past political relevance and secure greater dividends of democracy.

Political analyst Dr Tijani Abutu revealed why voters in Kogi East should re-elect Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho. Photo credit: Akor Martins

Source: Facebook

Kogi East: Strategic but diminished, says Abutu

Kogi East, dominated by the Igala ethnic group, remains the largest senatorial district in Kogi state. It was once the state’s political stronghold, producing three governors between 1999 and 2015. However, Abutu argued that this executive dominance came at the cost of poor legislative representation.

"During the era of gubernatorial control, Kogi East’s voice in the National Assembly was faint, often muted by unaccountable legislators,” Abutu stated.

“This imbalance weakened the district’s structural development and influence at the federal level.”

The emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello from Kogi Central in 2015, he added, shifted the political architecture of the state, compelling Kogi East to focus on legislative representation to regain relevance.

Abutu speaks on power of legislative ranking

Abutu emphasised that re-electing Senator Echocho would elevate him to the rank of senior lawmakers, increasing his capacity to secure influential committee roles and attract federal projects.

“In the Nigerian Senate, ranking matters,” he said, citing examples of Ali Ndume (Borno South), Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), and Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), who have reportedly used their tenure advantage to deliver significant developmental projects.

“A third term for Echocho will unlock similar opportunities for Kogi East, boosting its visibility and influence in national discourse,” he noted.

Abutu highlights Senator Echoho's track record

Echocho, a banker-turned-politician, was credited with delivering various constituency projects in Kogi East, including rural roads, healthcare centres, potable water systems, and educational infrastructure.

“His impact goes beyond physical projects,” Abutu said. “He has facilitated job placements, supported young appointees with logistics, and invested in mental health awareness and women empowerment.”

Abutu also praised the senator’s continued presence in the district, saying his investments in education and agriculture reflect his deep-rooted connection to the constituency.

Dr Tijani Abutu says Echocho’s return to the Senate would restore Kogi East’s political strength. Photo credit: Hussaini Hussaini

Source: Facebook

With the next elections approaching, Abutu warned against short-term political calculations or emotional voting, urging the electorate to focus on performance, experience, and long-term benefit.

“Changing a performing senator midway into his legislative trajectory is akin to changing a winning team in the middle of a championship,” he said. “It would set Kogi East back significantly.”

Abutu reiterated that the next election presents a defining moment for the district.

“This is not just about re-electing a person, but about consolidating a vision,” he said.

“Senator Echocho has earned the trust of his people not only on paper but through practice, record, and vision."

INEC moves to legalise voting without PVCs

In other news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its intent to allow eligible Nigerian voters to participate in the 2027 general elections without the need for a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

However, INEC said that this change can only take effect once the necessary legal amendments are made to accommodate the shift away from the current PVC-only system.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking on Wednesday, April 23, in Abuja, noted that while the commission is eager to embrace technological advances in the electoral process, it is equally important that legislative provisions are updated to facilitate this change.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng