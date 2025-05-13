Police arrest Canadian Robert Harms and Nigerian Okeke Njaka for involvement in a $210,000 investment scam and a N452 million charity fraud

Harms was caught attempting to flee to Canada after deceiving Tepison Enterprises into investing in a fake project; he is now in custody

Njaka, previously arrested for cybercrimes, faces charges for cyberbullying and defrauding the public through her NGO, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two high-profile suspects involved in major financial and cybercrime.

The suspects, Robert Harms, a Canadian national, and Ms. Okeke Njaka, a Nigerian, are accused of orchestrating a $210,000 investment scam and a N452 million charity fraud scheme.

Police Track Down Canadian and Nigerian for N452m, $210,000 Fraud Operation

Source: Twitter

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via X, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja confirmed the arrests of both suspects, which were carried out in separate operations coordinated by INTERPOL operatives.

Robert Harms and the fraudulent investment scheme

Robert Harms was arrested for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme targeting Tepison Enterprises, a company located in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The scheme involved a $210,000 investment in a fake Waste-to-Energy project in Canada, which Harms allegedly promoted with promises of a $30,000 return within four weeks.

According to the police, Harms was introduced to Tepison Enterprises in June 2023 through a Polaris Bank account officer.

“Under this pretence, Tepison Enterprises transferred $210,000 to secure a fabricated ‘capital project bond,’” the police said.

The investigation revealed that Harms forged a “Project Bridge Loan Agreement” and sent the funds through a Bureau de Change in Abuja, eventually transferring the money to an account in Dubai.

Additionally, Harms falsely claimed an affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited, a claim that was later denied by the company’s CEO.

“Further inquiries confirmed that Harms had no legitimate affiliation with VDQ-NRG Systems Limited,” the police stated.

Harms was apprehended on February 7, 2025, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to flee to Canada.

He reportedly admitted to receiving the money and breaching the investment agreement.

He was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Uyo on May 9, 2025, and was remanded at the Uyo Custodial Centre. His case has been adjourned to May 20, 2025.

Okeke Njaka’s cybercrime and charity fraud involvement

In another operation, INTERPOL re-arrested Ms. Okeke Njaka, who is wanted for her involvement in cybercrimes and large-scale financial fraud. Njaka had first been arrested in Anambra on January 4, 2025, on charges of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and obtaining money under false pretences. However, she jumped bail and went into hiding.

“Investigations revealed Njaka’s active involvement in cyberstalking and cyberbullying through multiple social media platforms, where she maliciously distributed nude photos and videos of her victims,” the police said.

Njaka was declared wanted in 2021 via a Special Police Gazette Bulletin and was re-arrested in Abuja on May 8, 2025.

She is scheduled to be arraigned before the Federal High Court on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

In addition to her cybercrimes, Njaka is also facing prosecution for her involvement in defrauding the public through her non-governmental organisation, Ogechi Helping Hands Foundation.

The foundation is accused of defrauding the public of N452,821,982 in a fake medical assistance scheme. The foundation, along with its associates, Emeka Ezeogbo and Tolotolo Family Foundation, is being prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Police reaffirm commitment to combating cyber and financial crimes

Police Track Down Canadian and Nigerian for N452m, $210,000 Fraud Operation

Source: Twitter

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the police’s commitment to tackling cybercrime and financial fraud. He urged Nigerians to exercise caution when engaging in international business dealings.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, once again emphasises its unyielding resolve to combat all forms of transnational financial crimes and urges members of the public to exercise utmost caution and due diligence before entering into high-value international agreements and to promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies,” the statement read.

EFCC arrests Kazaure for receiving N70m from Emefiele

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former House of Representatives member Gudaji Kazaure for allegedly receiving N70 million from the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to sources close to the investigation, Kazaure was taken into custody by EFCC operatives on Wednesday, May 6, after a Kano High Court vacated a restraining order that had been placed against his arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng