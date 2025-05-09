President Bola Tinubu praises Governor Soludo’s leadership and Anambra's transformation, commending the state's progress and ambitious infrastructure plans

Awka, Anambra state - President Bola Tinubu has expressed his strong support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s leadership and vision for Anambra, commending the state’s impressive transformation during his first official visit since taking office.

Tinubu, who arrived in Anambra on Thursday, May 8, inaugurated several key projects, including the newly constructed Anambra government house and the Soludo Fun City.

These projects are part of the larger infrastructural and developmental efforts by Soludo to elevate Anambra to a global standard.

Tinubu hails Soludo over infrastructural developments

Speaking at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Tinubu applauded Soludo’s vision to make Anambra the African equivalent of Dubai, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley.

He emphasised how the state’s massive infrastructural improvements align with Soludo’s ambitions.

Tinubu demands retirement land from Soludo

In a lighthearted moment, Tinubu made a playful request to Governor Soludo, asking him to find a plot of land in Anambra for his retirement home after his presidency, The Cable reported.

“I have just commissioned two landmark projects—the Solution Fun City and the government house mini-city as part of the initial steps on the path towards your audacious vision of Anambra as African-Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley (ADTS).

“Together with the massive infrastructural transformation and human capital development, these are bold statements of vision and what leadership can achieve in such a short time," Tinubu said.

He continued,

“A few years ago, Dubai was largely a desert. Today, it is a global hub because one man dared to dream. I remember when Soludo wanted to consolidate the Nigerian banks, and many said it was impossible. It was done and Nigeria became better for it.”

Tinubu reflects on past successes and Anambra’s potential

President Tinubu used the occasion to reflect on past achievements, pointing to his memory of Soludo’s successful consolidation of Nigeria’s banking sector and the nation’s progress in taming the Atlantic Ocean.

He noted that such bold actions demonstrated the power of visionary leadership.

“Anambra has huge potential, and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision,” Tinubu said, expressing confidence that the state’s future is bright under Soludo’s leadership.

The president’s remarks underscored his personal and professional bond with Soludo, saying,

“Going forward, we are not just friends: I am now a bona fide son of the soil — one of you, your own son!”

Nigerians react to Tinubu's demand

Nigerians have voiced strong reactions to President Bola Tinubu’s request for 'retirement land' from Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Reacting to Tinubu's land request, Nigerians took to their social media X handle to express their opinion about it.

@Omosek1 said:

"Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh. This man wants to have lands everywhere. Glutton!!"

@Omeokachie2 said:

"No free land in Anambra.

They don't "sn@tch it, grab it, and run away with it" over there.

You want land, you buy land.

Simple!"

@morojk90 said:

"That is exactly where you should be at this moment a "retirement home" not the villa."

@DanielAdindu said:

"Land grabber.

The biggest landlord in Africa.

He still want to grab more."

