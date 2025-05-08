President Bola Tinubu arrives in Anambra State for an official visit, with key projects such as the New State Government House and revamped House of Assembly to be commissioned

A high-level town hall meeting will be held in Awka, with President Tinubu engaging key stakeholders to discuss state development and governance

The city of Awka undergoes a transformation in preparation for the President’s visit, with local authorities ensuring the state capital is ready for the high-profile event

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra state, for an official visit aimed at commissioning key projects in the state.

His arrival, aboard a Nigerian Air Force Airbus at 12:17 pm, marked the beginning of his tour, where he was warmly welcomed by several dignitaries, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

President Bola Tinubu has touched down in Anambra State.

Source: Twitter

Dressed in traditional Akwete Igbo fabric with a matching red cap, President Tinubu proceeded to the podium, where the national anthem was sung.

His arrival was accompanied by a gun salute from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, marking the significance of the visit.

Projects to be commissioned during the visit

During his visit, President Tinubu is expected to commission several major projects completed by the Soludo administration.

Among the highlights is the New State Government House, Solution Fun City, and the newly constructed Governor’s Lodge, which is the first to be built in 34 years, Punch reported.

The revamped House of Assembly will also be commissioned, underscoring the administration’s focus on infrastructure development and progress in Anambra State.

“These projects reflect the commitment of the Soludo administration to improving governance and the well-being of Anambra people. The President’s visit today marks an important milestone for the state,” said a source close to the governor.

High-level town hall meeting with key stakeholders

In addition to commissioning the state’s landmark projects, President Tinubu is set to host a high-level town hall meeting at the newly refurbished Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

The meeting will involve key stakeholders, where the President will engage in discussions about the state’s development and the future of governance, Leadership reported.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Anambra State to begin his official visit.

Source: Twitter

Dr Alex Obiogbolu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, issued a statement on Thursday, May 8, advising party members not to wear party uniforms at the venue, as the event is meant to be inclusive and focused on state development rather than party politics.

Ahead of the President’s arrival, the city of Awka has undergone a transformation, with the streets and public spaces receiving a fresh look in anticipation of his visit.

Local authorities have ensured that the state capital is prepared for the arrival of the Nigerian leader, as residents look forward to the benefits that this high-profile visit is expected to bring.

