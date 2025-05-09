President Bola Ahmed Tinubu bagged a chieftaincy title in Anambra state during his visit to the state on Thursday, May 8

This is the second title Mr Tinubu is collecting from Anambra, the first being in 2005, when the traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, conferred him with the title of Omeife Awka

Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, and wife of Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, among other well meaning citizens, hailed the president for his achievements that earned him the title

He received the title on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Awka, the state capital, during the president's official visit to the state to commission projects completed by the state government under Governor Charles Soludo.

Tinubu lauded for loving the Igbos

Speaking while conferring the title of "Dike Si Mba Anambra" on Mr. President, the chairman, Anambra state Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, said the chieftaincy title was to thank the president for carrying the South East, and Anambra in particular, along in his programmes.

The traditional ruler enumerated Mr. President's key strides in the south east to include the establishment of the South East Development Commission and the appointment of a son of the state, Mark Okoye, as its pioneer CEO.

Others according to the monarch include completion of Second Niger Bridge, among other things.

Reacting to the chieftaincy conferment on Mr. President, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, and wife of the Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, described Tinubu's chieftaincy title as well merited.

Tinubu described as friend of the state

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, venue of the event, Mrs Ojukwu noted that President Tinubu is a friend of Anambra state, and that the president had maintained the friendship.

Ojukwu said:

"Right from when our president was governor of Lagos state, he cultivated friendship with our state. He appointment our son and brother, Ben Akubueze, as Hon. Commissioner for Economic Planning in Lagos state. Anambra sons and daughters got key appointments and employments under Tinubu as governor.

"Now as president, he has continued to maintain the friendship by appointing Anambra people into his government. The President has also promised to partner with the Anambra state government in the development of the state, and I believe he will march words with actions."

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming senatorial by-election in Anambra South senatorial district, High Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, also congratulated Tinubu for bagging the chieftaincy title; describing him as a hero, and a good friend of Igboland.

Chief Onunkwo also praised Governor Charles Soludo for successfully completing the new Government House and Governor's Lodge, which the president commissioned on his visit. He said that the Government House and Governor's Lodge had remained moribund under successive governments for more than thirty four years.

Soludo calls for collaboration between APC and APGA

Earlier in his address, Governor Charles Soludo recalled his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, right from the time they were together in the Economic Team of the former president; describing his relationship with Tinubu as very cordial.

Soludo also asked that he and Mr. President establish a more robust relationship between Mr President's All Progressive Congress (APC) and his All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for a better political development of Anambra state and Nigeria in general.

Speaking, President Tinubu thanked the traditional rulers for the honour done to him by conferring a chieftaincy title on him, adding that it goes to show how well he was accepted in the state.

He also thanked Anambra and Igbo people for the support given to his government since he became president.

Reacting to Soludo's request that FG should wade into the ecological problems facing Anambra state, the president assured that the federal government would start work on various erosion sites across the state, as soon as practicable; saying that the problem is beyond what state government can handle alone.

The event was attended by governors of Imo, Enugu, Gombe, Ekiti; as well as members of the national and state assemblies, traditional rulers, leaders of thought, among others.

Soludo bans clergymen from preaching in marketplaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labelling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

