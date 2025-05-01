May Day 2025: Kano Water Board Staff Decry 'Hollow' Celebration Over Minimum Wage Implementation
- As Workers’ Day celebrations take place nationwide, workers of the Kano State Water Board marked this year’s event with frustration and disappointment
- They decried the state government’s failure to implement the N71,000 minimum wage, describing the celebration as meaningless without better welfare
- Workers' Day is typically a time marked for the celebration and recognition of laborers' contributions globally
Legit.ng correspondent Usman Bello Balarabe has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Kano, Kano state - Staffers of the Kano State Water Board have expressed their displeasure with the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage by their management.
Comrade Najib Abdussalam, chairman of the Kano State Water Board Union, expressed deep sadness over the situation on Thursday, May 1, while speaking in an interview with Dala FM, monitored by Legit.ng.
Minimum wage: Kano Water board staff unhappy
Abdussalam stated that employees were in a "state of melancholy" due to unmet demands.
He said:
“We, the staff of the Kano State Water Board, are not in a festive mood. We call on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to implement the minimum wage so we can celebrate like other workers."
He revealed that despite repeated complaints and appeals over the past six months, the government had yet to act on their demands.
The union leader also raised concerns that the governor might not be fully aware of their plight due to possible misinformation from his advisers.
He added:
“We suspect that the governor’s social media advisers are not properly briefing him on the real issues affecting the Water Board. This could be why our demands remain unaddressed."
Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the workers’ grievances are fueled by the rising living costs in the country, as many struggle for adjustments.
Kano NLC lauds Governor Yusuf
While the Kano state water bard workers lament, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano chapter, publicly endorsed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for a second term in office, citing his purported outstanding commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.
The endorsement was announced on Thursday, May 1, by the state NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.
In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature, the director general (DG) media and publicity, Government House, Comrade Inuwa praised the governor for reportedly being the first in Nigeria to implement the new N71,000 minimum wage. He described the move as bold and unprecedented in alleviating workers’ hardship amid the rising cost of living.
Edo state governor increases minimum wage
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo approved an increase in the minimum wage for Edo state workers, raising it from N70,000 to N75,000.
The announcement was made during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where the governor praised the workforce for its dedication and resilience.
Speaking before a crowd of enthusiastic workers, Governor Okpebholo described the wage increase as a sincere gesture of appreciation.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.
Usman Bello Balarabe (Kano Correspondent) Kano's regional correspondent, Usman Bello Balarabe is a journalist, media strategist, and university lecturer in the state. He worked as an investigative journalist with Daily Trust Newspaper Nigeria. His career is passionately geared towards stimulating social justice, exposing corruption, ensuring good governance and accountability. In his over 7 years of journalism practice, he has authored investigations and numerous special and beat reports at the intersection of environment, health, education, agriculture, public spending, security, and politics.