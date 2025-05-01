As Workers’ Day celebrations take place nationwide, workers of the Kano State Water Board marked this year’s event with frustration and disappointment

They decried the state government’s failure to implement the N71,000 minimum wage, describing the celebration as meaningless without better welfare

Workers' Day is typically a time marked for the celebration and recognition of laborers' contributions globally

Kano, Kano state - Staffers of the Kano State Water Board have expressed their displeasure with the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage by their management.

Comrade Najib Abdussalam, chairman of the Kano State Water Board Union, expressed deep sadness over the situation on Thursday, May 1, while speaking in an interview with Dala FM, monitored by Legit.ng.

Minimum wage: Kano Water board staff unhappy

Abdussalam stated that employees were in a "state of melancholy" due to unmet demands.

He said:

“We, the staff of the Kano State Water Board, are not in a festive mood. We call on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to implement the minimum wage so we can celebrate like other workers."

He revealed that despite repeated complaints and appeals over the past six months, the government had yet to act on their demands.

The union leader also raised concerns that the governor might not be fully aware of their plight due to possible misinformation from his advisers.

He added:

“We suspect that the governor’s social media advisers are not properly briefing him on the real issues affecting the Water Board. This could be why our demands remain unaddressed."

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the workers’ grievances are fueled by the rising living costs in the country, as many struggle for adjustments.

Kano NLC lauds Governor Yusuf

While the Kano state water bard workers lament, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano chapter, publicly endorsed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for a second term in office, citing his purported outstanding commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.

The endorsement was announced on Thursday, May 1, by the state NLC chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature, the director general (DG) media and publicity, Government House, Comrade Inuwa praised the governor for reportedly being the first in Nigeria to implement the new N71,000 minimum wage. He described the move as bold and unprecedented in alleviating workers’ hardship amid the rising cost of living.

Edo state governor increases minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Monday Okpebholo approved an increase in the minimum wage for Edo state workers, raising it from N70,000 to N75,000.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where the governor praised the workforce for its dedication and resilience.

Speaking before a crowd of enthusiastic workers, Governor Okpebholo described the wage increase as a sincere gesture of appreciation.

