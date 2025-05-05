The Oyo State APC has demanded Governor Seyi Makinde’s impeachment for allegedly disobeying the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy

The party accuses the governor of withholding federal allocations meant for local councils, leading to widespread neglect of rural communities

It called on the State Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings, citing a breach of the constitution and abuse of office

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the immediate impeachment of Governor Seyi Makinde, accusing him of defying the Nigerian Constitution and ignoring a Supreme Court ruling that mandates full financial autonomy for local governments.

In a statement released over the weekend by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the APC condemned what it described as the governor’s “brazen disregard” for constitutional provisions and the Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy.

Makinde allegedly disobeyed S'Court

The opposition party alleged that Makinde’s administration had continued to seize monthly federal allocations meant for the state’s 33 local government councils, thereby stifling grassroots development.

According to the APC, the governor’s actions have resulted in severe neglect across rural communities.

Towns such as Igangan, Iwere-Ile, Lanlate, and Lalupon were cited as examples of areas that have suffered due to the inability of their local governments to function independently.

The party claims that most community projects and services have been stalled, leaving residents without basic infrastructure unless assisted by federal lawmakers.

The statement added:

“To say the least, it is a height of power abuse and brazen disregard of the constitution of the country for a governor to call the bluff of the Apex Court over a declarative judgment as Gov. Makinde is doing on the issue of financial autonomy.”

The party also questioned the state government’s use of local government funds to execute projects concentrated mainly in Ibadan, such as bus terminals and statues, while areas like Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, and Ibarapa are allegedly denied access to their allocations.

“Why would the council chairman in Oriire be denied funds belonging to his people and which he ought to have utilized to provide good roads for the residents of Ikoyi-Ile, Ahoro-Dada, Adafila and Olorunda in the name of joint account with the state government?” the statement queried.

The APC concluded by urging residents of the state to pressure their representatives in the Oyo State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor, whom they accuse of betraying his oath of office and abusing his powers.

Makinde is yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

