Social media critic Verydarkman seemed to have had a s successful court session after the police arrested him

Legit.ng reported that the national force criticised the online personality for creating content with their uniform

After the night he spent in police detention, new video surfaced online showing VDM walking out majestically from the court

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman, has been given bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in the same amount after being charged with impersonation.

The court also ordered Verydarkman to hand over his international passports and any other forms of identification.

Verydarkman released from police. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

This was after the police had criticised his unauthorised uniform usage and launched an investigation.

Deji Adeyanju provided an update on the arraignment in a brief X post, stating that his client had been arraigned in court but was granted a strict bail.

“VDM arraigned, granted very stringent bail,” he said.

VDM’s best friend Ogaga Okokowa, aka Kokopee, shared videos online to celebrate the activist’s freedom.

He wrote:

“Vdm has been released after meeting bail conditions.”

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate VDM’s release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sugardestiny_official:

"Love is one thing h@ters cannot take from us the Ratels Gang ❤️❤️ welcome back boss…"

@Luckyflows:

"They’re trying to intimidate that young man, they don’t like the fact that he’s exposing alot of their doings and oga at the top."

@Officialsoliu:

"For what offense?"

sparklyta_:

"God I need a friend like koko OMO em no release em song till VDM comes out so if em no come today em no go release am 😮 omo koko is a true definition of (Bro u na my blood) that statement no be every people deserve to be called blood."

deejay_remesky_ent:

"Ratel king has been released, make we come hear gist. Their real dad."

juryitjacinta:

"Police just wan chop from our NGO money but God pass them."

tailoredbybasit:

"That is why I need a friend like @dkokopee. He cares about his friend freedom first before any other things i you, sir, your type of is hard to find ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ please release 🙏 our song make we vibe abeg."

tailoredbybasit:

"@dkokopee when you go release the song 🎵 please 🙏 we want to stream the song please."

juryitjacinta:

"Police just wan chop from our NGO money but God pass them."

VDM honours police invitation

The social media critic finally responded to the police invitation he received days back. In a video shared on Instagram, the criticised the social media star for using its official uniform without permission.

In a new development, VDM shared a video of himself dressed in a carton colour-matching suit. He revealed that he was on his way to the Federal Capital Territory police station to honour the invitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng