Content creator Lucky Udu said he strongly suspects that Verydarkman is being tortured wherever he is held

While there are reports that the online critic was whisked away by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency has yet to confirm this

Lucky said the silence of the EFCC gives rise to fear that the worst might have happened and is happening to Verydarkman at the moment, including being subjected to a series of tortures

Lucky Udu, a popular Nigerian content creator, has expressed sadness and worry for Verydarkman following his arrest at the premises of GTBank in Abuja.

A man who was arrested alongside Verydarkman and later freed had claimed they were forced into a Hilux, blindfolded and punched repeatedly.

Lucky Udu suspects Verydarkman might be subjected to a series of tortures. Photo Credit: Lucky Udu, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Lucky Udu highlights tortures Verydarkman might experience

An emotional Lucky, in a video posted on his Facebook page, painted a scary picture of what Verydarkman night be going through wherever he is.

Lucky feared Verdarkman might be subjected to a series of tortures, adding that the worst might be happening to him at the moment, wherever he is being held.

Lucky, who was close to tears, said he strongly suspects that Verydarkman might experience beating, sleep deprivation, mock execution and the electro.cution of sensitive parts of his body.

Lucky Udu calls for prayers for Verydarkman following his arrest. Photo Credit: Lucky Udu, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

"...Another thing I suspect is what they call sleep deprivation. This is something that happened to #ENDSARS protesters. You will be subjected to a long interrogation.

"It is possible Verydarkman is being interrogated right now. They might be asking him all kinds of questions, and if he tries to sleep or close his eyes, they would give him a dirty slap. They will make sure he doesn't sleep for like three, four days. He will start to lose his mind or start to hallucinate or start to see things, start to hear things that does not exist.

"He will start to lose sense of his identity..."

The content creator rallied support for Verydarkman, whose situation he likened to Jesus Christ's moment before his crucifixion, and urged netizens to physically storm the EFCC office to show their displeasure.

Lucky also prayed for the online critic's safety.

Verydarkman's arrest elicits reactions

Asizechi Chimezie said:

"EFCC just want access his phone so that they will get evidence to jail him. It could even be that they were the ones that did something to his mother so that they can get to him.

"You never can tell how far this people in power can go to get to someone they don’t like."

Anderson Aseer said:

"Hope they did not inject him in the process of arrest because they were beating him in the cause of arrest and he might not notice he was injected because of pain from several parts of the body."

Comr Francis Nlang said:

"I will want this protest to be the highest protest in the world. It should be a total shutdown across the country.

"Let everyone that have a vehicle come out with it. Once we block all the major roads in major cities we should all come down and off the engines and lock our vehicles.

"With that no police or any security agency can have access to the road. Politicians won't have access to the airport. Everywhere will be block with vehicles.

"In less that 4 hours the whole country will be locked down.

"Nigerians need to be proactive about this coming protest that will be revolutionary."

Dairoik media said:

"This is not the first time he was detained.

"But why this one is different is because it happened in a different way.

"My instinct is telling me that seyi tinubu is behind this.

"Or someone acting on his behalf."

Adaeze Jennifer said:

"Heavily father, the world is watching and we put this in your hands, do what you know best to do, for you will never forsake those who put their trust in you. Father you said you will help those who lend hand to those who are helpless and those that watereth shall be watered themselves. Please come to vdm aid !!! Let them see your hand in this just as it has always been."

Businesswoman shares action Verydarkman's fans should take

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman had sent a message to Verydarkman's fans.

The writer shared what those who truly love Verydarkman should do instead of just ranting about his arrest on social media.

According to her, many Nigerians fail to match their online loyalty with real action, adding that they have short memories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng