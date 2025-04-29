The EFCC arrested five prominent Nigerian socialites, including E-Money and Aisha Achimugu, over various financial-related allegations

High-profile figures like Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest faced EFCC charges, ranging from currency abuse to fraud, with some resulting in settlements or imprisonment

These arrests underscore the EFCC's commitment to combating financial misconduct among influential individuals in Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carried out high-profile arrests of prominent Nigerian socialites, drawing widespread attention.

Below is the full list of individuals recently detained over financial-related allegations:

1. Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye)

The popular internet personality and cross-dresser was arrested in April 2024 for spraying naira notes at social events, violating laws against currency mutilation.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to four counts and served a six-month prison sentence without an option for a fine. She was released in August 2024 after completing her term.

2. Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope

Ibadan-based businesswoman and socialite Oluwabukola Temitope Ajayi faced EFCC scrutiny in August 2024 over a ₦25 million fraud.

Allegedly, she collected payments from clients under the pretense of supplying soft drinks but failed to deliver. Multiple complaints led to the EFCC's investigation and subsequent arrest.

3. Cubana Chief Priest (Pascal Okechukwu)

Celebrity barman and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest was apprehended in April 2024 for defacing ₦500 notes at a social event.

He initially pleaded not guilty but later reached a settlement, forfeiting ₦10 million and committing to public campaigns against currency abuse. The EFCC dropped charges in June 2024.

4. Aisha Achimugu

A prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu was arrested on April 29, 2025, shortly after returning from London.

The EFCC detained her less than 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered her appearance over financial infractions. Achimugu’s legal team criticised the arrest, claiming it was unjust and confirming she initiated a hunger strike.

5. Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money)

Renowned music executive and Lagos socialite E-Money was arrested by EFCC operatives in April 2025 for alleged violations, including naira abuse and breaching the Foreign Exchange Act. He was detained at his residence in Omole, Lagos, with investigations into his activities ongoing.

These arrests underline the EFCC’s commitment to combating financial crimes and ensuring accountability among Nigeria’s influential figures.

Achimugu declares hunger strike after EFCC detention

Legit.ng earlier reported that well-known entrepreneur and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has commenced a hunger strike while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following her arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to her legal counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, Achimugu was apprehended by EFCC operatives around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after arriving in Nigeria from the United Kingdom. The arrest, her legal team insists, came despite her voluntary return to the country to respond to an EFCC invitation in line with court directives.

Achimugu, the Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group—a business conglomerate with interests in oil and gas, engineering, maritime, and IT—was declared wanted by the EFCC in March. The agency is probing her over allegations involving criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

