Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu has finally been apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Achimugu was declared wanted in March 2025 for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering

Achimugu's lawyer, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu, confirmed that the socialite was nabbed shortly after her return from London and had begun a hunger strike in protest

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, April 29, arrested businesswoman Aisha Achimugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was gathered that Achimugu was arrested around 5:00am shortly after her return from London.

Legit.ng reported that the EFCC declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a well-known socialite, wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a public notice, the commission urged citizens to report any information on her whereabouts to the nearest EFCC office or security agency.

The 51-year-old suspect hailed from Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi state, with her last known address listed as Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

Aisha Achimugu's arrest: Lawyer blasts EFCC

But on Monday, April 28, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo, had ordered her to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, and also to appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Her lawyer, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu, confirmed her arrest in a message, saying:

“Aisha Achimugu, who arrived voluntarily into the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.”

Ojukwu criticised the EFCC’s action, describing it as a violation of a court order.

“In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport,” he said.

He further disclosed that Achimugu had commenced a hunger strike to protest what he termed a breach of her fundamental rights.

“She is a prisoner of conscience,” Ojukwu said.

EFCC source confirm Achimugu's arrest

Confirming the development, an authoritative source within the EFCC, who pleaded anonymity, said:

“We had earlier declared her wanted and we can’t allow her to continue to walk freely. Secondly, the court said she must appear before us today. We were not restricted from arresting her; what the court said was if she comes, she should not be detained.

“How are you sure she would appear before us today? Now that we have seen her, we have a course to ensure she appears.”

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, is yet to react to the development.

