Remo Stars claimed their first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes

Club founder Kunle Soname celebrated the historic victory on his 59th birthday

Remo Stars become the first privately-owned NPFL champions since 1996 and secure a place in the CAF Champions League

Remo Stars etched their name into Nigerian football history on Sunday evening by winning their first-ever Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

The Sky Blue Stars owned by Nigerian business mogul Kunle Soname, clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes, thanks to a late goal from Adebayo Olamilekan at a jubilant Remo Stars Stadium.

The victory was even more special as it coincided with the 59th birthday of the club's owner, Soname.

With this win, Remo Stars moved to an uncatchable 68 points from 35 matches, sitting 10 points clear of second-place Rivers United, with three games still left to play, News Central reports.

Rivers United, coached by former Super Eagles manager Finidi George, were touted as the favourites for the league title after an explosive start to the campaign but setbacks in mid-season cost the Port-Harcourt club the title to Remo Stars.

This marks a major breakthrough for Remo Stars, which had heartbreakingly finished as runners-up in the past two seasons.

A dream 15 years in the making

Founded 15 years ago as FC Dender in Lagos, the club relocated to Ogun State and rebranded as Remo Stars in 2011, and their rise from the lower leagues to national champions is a story of persistence, vision, and hard work.

According to Daily Post, Remo Stars' victory also made them the first privately-owned club to win the NPFL title since Udoji United achieved the feat back in 1996.

In addition, they are the first club from Nigeria’s South West region to win the league since the now-defunct Julius Berger claimed the crown two decades ago.

This landmark triumph has solidified Remo Stars' status as a true powerhouse in Nigerian football and set a benchmark for other privately-owned clubs across the country.

Next stop: CAF Champions League

By winning the NPFL, Remo Stars have also booked a coveted spot in next year’s CAF Champions League.

It will be the club’s third consecutive appearance in Africa’s biggest club competition, offering a chance to test themselves against the best teams across the continent.

The runners-up and third-placed teams in the NPFL will also earn spots in continental competitions, but it’s Remo Stars who will enter the CAF Champions League as Nigeria’s national champions.

With a young squad, a visionary ownership, and a solid footballing philosophy, Remo Stars now have an opportunity to showcase their talent on a bigger stage and continue writing their incredible story.

Meet Remo Stars owner Kunle Soname

The Nigerian business mogul tops the list of foreign club owners in Nigeria as he owns the Portuguese football club CD Feirense.

In 2015, Soname made history when he became the first Nigerian to own a European football club after buying Feirense, a second-division team in Portugal, as the primary shareholder.

Soname, also the founder of Bet9ja, acquired the Portuguese side two years after founding the betting company through his firm, Tavistock Global Resource Limited.

