Nigeria edged Tunisia 1-0 in their opening match of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Thursday evening, May 1

A first-half strike from Auwal Ibrahim secured all three points for the Flying Eagles against the North African side

Coach Aliyu Zubairu's side will turn their focus to their next group stage clash against hosts Morocco on Sunday, May 4, 2025

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday evening, May 1.

The Flying Eagles scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute, as Auwal Ibrahim finished off a well-timed pass from Odinaka Okoro with composure and precision.

Nigeria continued to apply pressure on the Tunisian defense but were unable to add to their lead before the break.

Flying Eagles forward Auwal Ibrahim battles with Tunisia defenders during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: @DagaShotz.

Tunisia came out stronger in the second half, pushing for an equaliser, but failed to capitalise on their chances as the Flying Eagles remained composed and organized.

Nigeria had a penalty appeal waved off following a VAR review, after a player was brought down in the Tunisian box.

In the 82nd minute, captain Daniel Bameyi came to the team’s rescue with a crucial intervention after a collision with a Tunisian forward near the goal area.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt followed up with a brilliant save in the 87th minute, parrying a low-driven shot to preserve Nigeria’s lead.

The Flying Eagles remain unbeaten in eight of their last ten U-20 AFCON opening matches.

Nigeria, the most decorated team in U-20 AFCON history, last won the tournament in 2015 under the guidance of Manu Garba per, CAF.

Daniel Bameyi of Nigeria in action during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 quarterfinals. Photo by: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Mixed Reactions trail Flying Eagles' victory

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from the U20 AFCON Facebook page:

Chibui Ke said:

"This boys are good on ball, they should just build their confidence."

Ogeh Anne Onyebo wrote:

"It was Sierra Leone and now Nigeria. Good luck Ghana ❤️❤️❤️."

Ehfa Keimu added:

"Congratulations Nigeria. We celebrate you today as you celebrate us yesterday.

"Also sending my heartfelt appreciation to Liberia, they always support our teams and Monrovia and SKD stadium has been our lucky ground and second home in all our football qualifiers."

Ekudehinwa Abayomi posited:

"Beautiful goal scores and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli missing this kind of goal against PSH."

@DjSohlz wrote:

"A sweet build up and goal, Martinelli will miss that chance 😂"

Martins Adebayo Olatise posited:

"This Nigeria squad look so young."

Taye Taiwo advises Flying Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

Taiwo also reflected on how the team managed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, despite a challenging AFCON campaign.

