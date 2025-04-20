Brown Ideye was handed the Man-of-the-Match Award following his performance in Enyimba's victory over Kano Pillars

A former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has been handed the sum of N150,000 for his Man-of-the-Match Award in the Nigerian Premier Football League.

The AFCON 2013 winner was the most valuable player as Enyimba defeated hard-fighting Kano Pillars on Saturday evening.

It was a fight-to-finish at the Enyimba International Stadium with Joseph Atule opening the scoring in the 35th minute with an astonishing strike.

Substitute Brown Ideye made it two-nil for the home team when he found the back of the net just three minutes into the second half.

Naibe Akpesiri pulled one back for Sai Masu Gida in the 81st minute, but the effort came too late as there was no time to restore parity - Enyimba won 2-1.

After the match, Ideye was handed the man-of-the-match award and he was presented a cheque of N150,000.

Former Ocean Boys of Bayelsa star Ideye officially returned to the Nigerian topflight when he joined Enyimba during the winter transfer window.

Welcoming the former Olympiacos striker, the club said in a statement on X:

"We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles Striker, Brown Ideye to our fold...

"We are expectant of the experience & professionalism he will add to our game/quest in our remaining games, this season especially under the new gaffer."

Following his unveiling, Ideye also took to his social media handles to share photos of the special moment.

Who is the highest-paid player in the NPFL?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kano Pillars captain Rabiu Ali is the NPFL's highest-paid player, earning around N850,000 monthly.

According to Afrik Foot, the midfielder's earnings could potentially reach N1 million with performance bonuses.

Other top earners include Remo Stars forward Sikiru Alimi and his former teammate, Nyima Nwagua, who is now in Saudi Arabia. Their salaries remain undisclosed.

Top players at clubs like Plateau United, Akwa United, and Rivers United earn between N600,000 and N800,000 monthly.

Ideye denies allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brown Ideye denied the allegations of having a second wife, claiming he lived with his family during his two years in Ukraine and calling the claims a money-driven scheme.

The former Dynamo Kyiv forward voiced his frustration, accusing those involved of trying to blackmail him with lies as he also warned that his silence should not be taken for foolishness.

Speculation surrounds a Ukrainian woman, Alex, accusing the Nigerian footballer of abandoning her and their children. The 36-year-old, who was recently signed by NPFL club Enyimba, denied having another family, either in Nigeria or anywhere around the world.

