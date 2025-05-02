Nigerian fans heavily criticised the Flying Eagles for a disjointed performance despite the victory against Tunisia

Nigeria began their U-20 AFCON campaign with a 1-0 win over the North Africans thanks to Auwal Ibrahim's first-half goal

Nigeria faces Morocco next on May 4, with pressure mounting on Coach Zubairu for a better display

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria began their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisia in Group B.

A 38th-minute strike by Auwal Ibrahim, courtesy of a smart assist from Odinaka Okoro, proved to be the match-winner at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo, according to CAF Online.

While the goal gave Nigeria the much-needed three points in Group B, however, the performance on the pitch left fans deeply unconvinced.

Despite holding on for the win, the match was marked by Tunisia’s relentless second-half pressure, which exposed defensive cracks and a lack of midfield control by the Flying Eagles.

Nigeria, which has won the tournament seven times in the past, is bidding to extend its record of winning the competition for the eighth time.

Fans slam “zero style” performance

Rather than celebrating the win, many Nigerians took to social media to voice their frustrations with the team’s lacklustre style of play.

On X (formerly Twitter), comments ranged from humorous to brutally honest.

“Na luck we take win today. The players need to play as a team,” @ItsIkechukwu wrote.

Another said:

“They were not well coordinated and very poor. Pure luck on their side,” @Ibrahimdidamson tweeted.

One fan complained about the Flying Eagles style of play.

“There’s a general fact about Nigerian national football. Zero coordination and Zero style of play. These 30+ men couldn’t play like a team and almost defended all through the game,” @Hosshorr lamented on X.

The major criticisms centred around the team’s poor passing, lack of creativity in the final third, and apparent absence of a tactical identity.

Fans pointed fingers at head coach Aliyu Zubairu, questioning his game plan and preparation, especially as the team prepares to face group rivals Morocco in their next fixture.

The team will get better

Meanwhile, Nigerian football expert, Toritseju Williams, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, called for patience among aggrieved fans as he noted the Flying Eagles will get better as the tournament progresses.

“There’s talent in this team, no doubt. As the tournament progresses, you’ll start to see more fluidity and confidence.

"Let’s not be too quick to write them off. With the right support and a bit more time, they can grow into a formidable side that truly makes Nigeria proud.”

Morocco clash looms large

With Morocco next on the agenda for the Flying Eagles on Sunday, May 4, 2025, pressure is already mounting for a far more composed and convincing performance.

The North Africans will pose a much sterner test, and any display similar to the one against Tunisia could be punished severely.

While it’s true that three points in an opening match are often all that matters in tournament football, fans are calling for more than just results, they want quality football, a clear identity, and confidence that this team can compete with the continent’s best.

Anything short of that could lead to an early exit and increased criticism of the coaching setup.

Flying Eagles claim slim win over Tunisia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria began their U-20 AFCON journey with a determined 1-0 victory over Tunisia in a tense Group B opener at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Thursday.

The Flying Eagles, seven-time champions of the tournament, showed composure and discipline to edge past their North African opponents.

