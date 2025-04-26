The Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede, and Pastor Edward Oluwasanmi pleaded guilty in the U.S. to COVID-19 relief fraud involving $4.2 million

Both men were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and related offenses after falsifying applications for pandemic-related financial aid

Oba Oloyede’s long absence from Ipetumodu, following his arrest in the U.S., has caused concern among residents and calls for the state government's intervention

One year after his alleged disappearance, the Apetu of Ipetumodu in Osun state, Oba Joseph Oloyede, and a Nigerian pastor, Edward Oluwasanmi, are facing possible prison sentences in the United States of America after pleading guilty to charges of COVID-19 relief fraud.

Oba Oloyede, a US-based accountant and information system expert, was appointed the new Apetu in July 2019.

Legit.ng reported that Joseph Oloyede was detained by the FBI and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering for his role in a fraudulent COVID-19 relief scheme.

The monarch and Oluwasanmi were arrested in early 2024 and the two men were charged with 13 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

They were arraigned before Justice Christopher Boyko of the US District Court of Ohio.

FBI announces charges in COVID-19 relief fraud case

The United States Department of Justice released a statement confirming that Oloyede and his associate, Edward Oluwasanmi, have been indicted for fraudulently obtaining over $4.2 million in relief funds allocated under the CARES Act, The Cable reported.

These funds were intended to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but authorities claim they were misappropriated by the two individuals.

The indictment states,

“Oloyede and Oluwasanmi fraudulently obtained more than $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief loans through false representations made in their applications to the US Small Business Administration (SBA).”

The fraudulent applications submitted by Oloyede and Oluwasanmi reportedly included false tax information and fabricated wage documents to support the claims for financial aid.

Osun monarch, pastor plead guilty to covid-19 fraud

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, April 26, After about one year in court, the duo pleaded guilty to some of the charges and might face some prison sentences.

On April 10, Oluwasanmi, through his counsel, Henry Hilow, pleaded guilty to counts one, 11, and 12 of the indictment.

In the said counts, Oluwasanmi was accused of using some of the proceeds of the fraud to purchase a commercial property on 422 South Green Road, South Euclid, Ohio, through wire transfer, and transferring money into Dayspring transportation brokerage account.

“Guilty plea entered to counts 1, 11 and 12 of the indictment. Plea agreement executed. Sentencing set for July 2, 2025, at 10am in Courtroom 9A. Defendant’s bond to continue with same conditions as previously ordered,” the document read.

On Monday, April 21, Oba Oloyede submitted his guilty plea before the court.

The court fixed Thursday, April 24, for the hearing of his pleas.

Osun monarch went 'missing' over $4.2m COVID-19 fraud

The monarch’s absence for over a year led to growing unease in his community, particularly as he missed major cultural events, including the Egungun Festival and Edi Celebration.

