The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the arrest of Anas Said, the alleged mastermind behind a terrorist attack on Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint in Borno State in 2023.

Said, 28, was apprehended while attempting to carry out a potential terrorist attack in Houston, Texas.

In a statement issued last Thursday, FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams revealed that Said was accused of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"By his own admission, he was planning a terrorist attack on US soil – all from his apartment in far west Houston," the statement read.

Said was arrested at his apartment complex, preventing a potential terrorist attack in Houston. Investigators with FBI Houston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) discovered that Said was searching for ways to commit violent acts on behalf of ISIS in Houston.

He admitted to researching attacks on local military recruiting centers and offering his home as a sanctuary for ISIS operatives.

Said also boasted about committing a "9/11-style" attack if he had the resources while attempting to produce ISIS propaganda.

Said faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges brought against him by US authorities.

He has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, as announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr.

Currently in custody, Said is set for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray.

Authorities arrested Said on November 8. Court documents revealed that multiple social media accounts linked to Said contained messages supporting ISIS and its violent attacks.

Law enforcement executed searches of Said’s residence, vehicle, and electronic devices, uncovering his activities related to creating and disseminating ISIS propaganda.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The investigation was conducted by FBI Houston's JTTF, with assistance from Houston and Sugar Land Police Departments and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The JTTF includes various law enforcement agencies, ensuring a comprehensive approach to counterterrorism efforts.

