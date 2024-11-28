The FBI arrested 25-year-old Nigerian fraudster ‘Bobo Chicago’ in Chicago for a $2.8 million business email scam and money laundering scheme

Nigerian nabbed over 2.8million dollars scam in Chicago Photo credit: Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

The arrest underscores the growing threat of cyber fraud and the need for vigilance to protect against such scams.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has apprehended Oluyomi Omobolanle Bombata, infamously known as ‘Bobo Chicago,’ in connection with a business email scam and money laundering operation that siphoned off $2.8 million.

The 25-year-old Nigerian, who allegedly targeted fellow nationals in the Houston metro area, was arrested on November 20 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scamming operations and fleeing to Chicago

Bobo Chicago’s fraudulent scheme reportedly included hacking into the accounts of multiple companies and individuals, primarily within the jurisdiction of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

As reported by Peoples Gazette the scammer’s activities were tracked after a warrant was issued in Oklahoma due to numerous criminal complaints.

“Due to his extravagant lifestyle, he was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued in Oklahoma following several criminal complaints filed against him and corroborating an investigation that deemed his activities suspicious,” an official statement said.

Connections and allegations of money laundering

The arrest report also revealed that Bobo Chicago transferred over $300,000 of fraudulent proceeds to a popular liquor store in the U.S., implicating the store’s owner in the money laundering scheme, the Guardian reported.

Federal agents have confirmed that a co-conspirator, whose identity has not been disclosed, is also currently in custody.

The operation, which underscores the growing challenges of cyber fraud, has brought increased attention to how scammers leverage digital avenues for criminal activities.

Law enforcement officials emphasize the importance of vigilance to prevent such schemes from affecting more individuals and companies.

