Alleged $3.3m Fraud: Anambra Govt Reacts as FBI Arrests Top Nigerian Politician in US
- The Anambra state government has distanced itself from Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru LGA, who was arrested in the US by the FBI for allegedly perpetrating a $3.3 million romance scam
- Law Mefor, the state's commissioner for information, said Nwadialo is not a direct appointee of Governor Soludo
- Mefor said the Anambra state government won't defend him just as an APGA chieftain speaks on the next political step that may be taken in the absence of the embattled LGA chair
Awka, Anambra state—The Anambra state government says it cannot defend the allegations levelled against Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru LGA, who was arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for an alleged romance scam.
Law Mefor, the state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Dr Law Mefor, spoke on the development on Saturday, November 9.
Legit.ng reports that Nwadialo was arrested in Texas, United States, for an alleged $3.3 million romance scam.
The Nigerian politician reportedly faces a 20-year jail term if he is found guilty by the court.
He's not an appointee of Soludo, says Mefor
Distancing Governor Chukwuma Soludo from the development, Mefor said Nwadialo is not an appointee of the Anambra state governor, noting that he was elected by his people as the LGA chairman.
“He was chosen by his people and the political party he belongs. He’s not an appointee of Soludo, therefore I cannot speak for his conduct," The Nation quoted the commissioner as saying.
“Those who elected him should answer such questions whether the offence is true or not because I only speak for the state government and not local government, autonomy has come now.”
APGA chieftain speaks on Franklin Nwadialo
Meanwhile, one of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) leaders, Nwadialo's political party, has also commented on the development.
The unnamed APGA chieftain cited by The Nation said Nwadialo's deputy may be sworn in soon to take over as chairman of Ogbaru local government.
Nigerian man arrested in US for alleged $10m fraud
In a related development, Yomi Jones Olayeye, a 40-year-old Nigerian from Lagos, was recently arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
He's facing charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to obtain over $10 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits fraudulently.
Olayeye, also known as "Sabbie," was charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.