The Anambra state government has distanced itself from Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru LGA, who was arrested in the US by the FBI for allegedly perpetrating a $3.3 million romance scam

Law Mefor, the state's commissioner for information, said Nwadialo is not a direct appointee of Governor Soludo

Mefor said the Anambra state government won't defend him just as an APGA chieftain speaks on the next political step that may be taken in the absence of the embattled LGA chair

Awka, Anambra state—The Anambra state government says it cannot defend the allegations levelled against Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru LGA, who was arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for an alleged romance scam.

Law Mefor, the state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Dr Law Mefor, spoke on the development on Saturday, November 9.

The Anambra state government has distanced itself from Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairman of Ogbaru LGA, who was arrested by the FBI in the US. Photo credits: Nes, Roijoy

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that Nwadialo was arrested in Texas, United States, for an alleged $3.3 million romance scam.

The Nigerian politician reportedly faces a 20-year jail term if he is found guilty by the court.

He's not an appointee of Soludo, says Mefor

Distancing Governor Chukwuma Soludo from the development, Mefor said Nwadialo is not an appointee of the Anambra state governor, noting that he was elected by his people as the LGA chairman.

“He was chosen by his people and the political party he belongs. He’s not an appointee of Soludo, therefore I cannot speak for his conduct," The Nation quoted the commissioner as saying.

“Those who elected him should answer such questions whether the offence is true or not because I only speak for the state government and not local government, autonomy has come now.”

APGA chieftain speaks on Franklin Nwadialo

Meanwhile, one of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) leaders, Nwadialo's political party, has also commented on the development.

The unnamed APGA chieftain cited by The Nation said Nwadialo's deputy may be sworn in soon to take over as chairman of Ogbaru local government.

Nigerian man arrested in US for alleged $10m fraud

In a related development, Yomi Jones Olayeye, a 40-year-old Nigerian from Lagos, was recently arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

He's facing charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to obtain over $10 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits fraudulently.

Olayeye, also known as "Sabbie," was charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng