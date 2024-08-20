Yomi Jones Olayeye, a 40-year-old Nigerian from Lagos, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport and faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy, among others

New York, United States - Yomi Jones Olayeye, a 40-year-old Nigerian from Lagos, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

He faces charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $10 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Olayeye, also known as "Sabbie," is charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

He appeared in the Eastern District of New York on August 14, 2024, and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston.

As reported by United States Attorney General, the indictement from March to July 2020, stated:

"Olayeye and his associates defrauded three pandemic assistance programs—traditional unemployment insurance (UI), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)—administered by the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and other state agencies."

Olayeye, others accused of opening US account with stolen funds

They allegedly used stolen personally identifiable information (PII) purchased on criminal forums to falsely claim benefits and open U.S. bank and prepaid debit accounts.

The funds were then allegedly used to buy Bitcoin and laundered through U.S.-based account holders, The Punch reported.

To obscure their operations, the conspirators used U.S.-based IP addresses for fraudulent transactions.

US alleges more shaddy deals by Olayeye

The group is said to have applied for at least $10 million in fraudulent benefits across several states, including Massachusetts, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Montana, Maine, Ohio, and Washington, and received over $1.5 million in unearned assistance.

Olayeye and his co-conspirators are accused of fraudulently applying for over $10 million in UI, PUA, and FPUC benefits from several states and receiving more than $1.5 million in unearned assistance.

Olaleye risks 20yrs jail term, US reveals

The wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison, with possible fines and restitution.

Aggravated identity theft adds a mandatory minimum of two additional years to any sentence for the wire fraud charges. Sentencing will follow U.S. federal guidelines and statutes.

