A Nigerian man was arrested in Houston on Saturday in connection with a multi-million dollar romance scam, according to federal authorities.

Franklin Ikechukwu Nwadialo, 40, is accused of defrauding at least four victims out of more than $3.3 million in an elaborate scheme involving online dating platforms.

Nwadialo, who was traveling from Nigeria, was taken into custody at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston after arriving in the U.S.

He was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is set to be arraigned in the Western District of Washington.

The arrest comes after a December indictment on 14 counts of wire fraud related to his alleged role in the romance scam.

FBI officials confirmed that Nwadialo was operating with the help of co-conspirators, who remain unidentified.

The charges stem from a series of fraudulent schemes involving victims he allegedly met through online dating services like Match, Zoosk, and Christian Café.

Fraudulent Claims and Deceptive Tactics

Nwadialo is accused of using fake images to lure victims into a false sense of trust. According to the indictment, he told victims that he was serving in the military and was stationed overseas, explaining why they could not meet in person. Operating under various aliases, including "Tony Giovanni" and "David Giovanni," he built relationships with his targets before making financial demands.

"All too often the defendants in these romance scams are overseas and unreachable by U.S. law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. "I congratulate investigators who are alert to any opportunity to arrest such defendants and hold them accountable."

Lies and Large Sums of Money

The indictment outlines a series of fabricated stories that Nwadialo used to manipulate his victims. One victim was allegedly told that Nwadialo faced a $150,000 fine after revealing his location while stationed overseas. Another victim was led to believe that Nwadialo needed financial assistance after the death of his father, resulting in a transfer of at least $330,000 to Nwadialo's accounts.

In a separate instance, Nwadialo convinced a woman to send him at least $270,000, claiming that he was using the money to "invent" money for her. Perhaps most notably, in August 2020, Nwadialo allegedly convinced a victim to wire $310,000 to him to cover his father's funeral and his son's school tuition.

Continued Investigation and Accountability

As of Thursday evening, it was unclear whether Nwadialo had been assigned legal representation. Federal authorities are continuing to investigate the case, seeking accountability for Nwadialo's alleged role in a growing epidemic of romance fraud schemes targeting vulnerable individuals.

"Romance scams are a serious crime, and we will continue to work diligently to investigate and bring those responsible to justice," said Gorman in the statement.

Nwadialo's arrest highlights the ongoing effort by law enforcement to address online fraud, with a particular focus on scams targeting unsuspecting individuals on dating platforms.

