Tragedy struck on Monday night in Ilesha Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, as suspected terrorists dressed in military camouflage stormed the community, killing six people in a brazen attack that has sent shockwaves across the area.

Legit.ng gathered from multiple community sources that the attack occurred around 9:00 pm at the main garage of the town, near the residence of a prominent elder, Alhaji Jubril.

Suspected terorrists shot at civilians unprovoked

Community sources said the gunmen appeared suddenly from Ilorin Road, catching residents off guard.

A disturbing video obtained by Legit.ng shows the victims lying lifeless as gunmen shot directly at their heads, sparking outrage and fear among viewers.

One local resident, who spoke to Legit.ng described the attack as “unimaginably brutal.”

“Most of the people were already inside for the night when we heard gunshots. It was terrifying. People ran for cover, and before we knew it, six people had been gunned down,” the source said.

The victims, Legit.ng learned, include two indigenous Baruba men and four Fulani men.

The attackers were reportedly wearing soldier uniforms, a detail that has sparked concern about the authenticity of the attire and the implications for security in the region.

“They didn’t just look like terrorists. They looked like soldiers. That’s what scared people the most,” another resident said.

Residents leave homes as fear grip community

In the aftermath of the attack, panic has gripped Ilesha Baruba and surrounding communities.

Several residents have already begun fleeing their homes and abandoning their businesses, fearing more attacks.

Efforts by Legit.ng to get an official reaction from the Kwara State Police Command were unsuccessful. The spokesperson, Ejire Toun, did not respond to repeated calls or messages, including one containing the gruesome video of the attack.

This recent incident heightened the existing tensions regarding insecurity in the area.

Residents accused security agencies of negligence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how residents of Kaiama and Baruten local government areas in Kwara State accused security agencies of negligence and cover-up as they continue to suffer from the activities of a new armed group known as the Mahmuda terror group.

Contrary to a recent statement issued by the Kwara State Police Command dismissing reports of insurgent activities in the area, Legit.ng learned that the group has been terrorizing remote communities in Kwara for years.

Adamu Yahuza, a resident of Kemanji, one of the affected communities, who spoke to Legit.ng described the group as deadly and highly organized.

"The leader of the terror group is Mahmuda; hence people call them the Mahmuda terror group. They have been terrorizing us since 2020. Kidnapping, killing. They are very brutal, like the Boko Harams. They claim to be Islamic preachers. But they are deadly," Yahuza said.

"Almost all the communities in Kaiama are affected. But my community, Kemanji, is the most affected. Kemanji, Naanu, Duruma, Nuku and many others,” he added.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm has left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

