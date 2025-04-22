Residents of Oladun Road in the Idimu area of Lagos state have been thrown into panic mood after discovering lifeless bodies

Bodies of two men, one of which was without his head were found on Easter Sunday morning, April 202, 2025

One of the residents identified one of the victims as Baba Oja, a very popular individual in the area

Idimu, Lagos state - Bodies of two men, one of which head was chopped off have been discovered along Oladun Road in the Idimu area of Lagos state on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

It was gathered that the victims were killed on Saturday night, April 19, 2025 but their bodies were found on Sunday morning.

Tension gripped residents of the area as many of them gathered around the lifeless bodies lying several meters apart.

As reported by The Punch, a resident Lanre Ajao identified one of the deceased as Baba Oja.

Ajao said Baba Oja always mingle with some boys who ran after flashy cars to collect money from the drivers around the Council bus stop.

“We woke up to see their lifeless bodies on the road this morning. We cannot immediately identify the one with a severed head but the other person is Baba Oja. He is very popular in this area.

“We still saw him yesterday controlling the traffic for some of the flashy cars.”

Another resident, Jamiu Raji, said the killings are related to cult violence.

“We found out that the incident was not just a fight. It is related to a cult attack because of the way the two of them were killed. However, incidents like this are not common in this area. That is why people were shocked to see this,”

The lifeless bodies were reportedly at the scene for nearly 10 hours before operatives of the Lagos state command eventually arrived.

Another resident who spoke on condition for anonymity said the families of the deceased victims paid some amount of money before they could allow them to take the corpses away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, was yet to comment on the tragic incident.

