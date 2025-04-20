A Nigerian civil society group, Save Democracy Vanguard, has called on the United Nations to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers state

The group alleged that the federal government orchestrated a “civilian coup” by removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara

It warned that the situation sets a dangerous precedent that threatens Nigeria’s democracy and has already crippled the state’s economy

Abuja, FCT - A Nigerian civil society organisation, Save Democracy Vanguard, has petitioned the United Nations over what it described as the illegal suspension of democratic governance in Rivers state, warning that the country’s democracy is at risk of collapse.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the group condemned the recent declaration of emergency rule in the oil-rich southern state, calling it a “civilian coup” allegedly backed by the federal government. The letter was signed by the group’s Executive Director, Dr. Ali Mohammed Ali.

Save Democracy Vanguard petitioned the United Nations over the state of emergency rule in Rivers state. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

“This is no longer an internal matter,” the group said.

“What we are witnessing in Nigeria, particularly in Rivers state, is a complete deviation from the democratic process. The international community must not look away while constitutional order is being dismantled with the silent backing of the federal authorities.”

Rivers state under military rule, group says

According to the letter, Rivers state has effectively been placed under military control, with elected officials removed and replaced by a sole administrator, Ibok-Eket Ibas. The group accused the federal government of undermining constitutional order by removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara without due process.

“A major Nigerian state has been handed over to the military in broad daylight,” the letter read.

“The installation of a sole administrator in place of elected officials and the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara without due process amount to a civilian coup and should be treated as such.”

The group criticised the selective use of emergency powers, stating that states plagued by insecurity and terrorism have not seen similar interventions, while Rivers has been subjected to military-style governance due to political disagreements.

Group warns of dangerous precedent

Save Democracy Vanguard warned that the developments in Rivers set a dangerous precedent that could destabilise the entire country if not immediately addressed.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers is an assault on the will of the people,” the group said.

“A state that voted for its leaders now finds itself under the grip of a single individual with no mandate. The sole administrator… is ruling by decree. This is a tragedy for democracy in Africa’s most populous nation.”

Rivers state paralysed economically, group says

The letter also highlighted ongoing protests across Rivers state, particularly by women calling for the reinstatement of the ousted governor and a return to democratic governance.

“Our mothers, sisters, and daughters in Rivers are leading peaceful demonstrations daily,” the group said.

“They are crying out for justice, for democracy, and for the return of their elected governor.”

Economically, the group said the state has been paralysed by the crisis.

“Businesses are shutting down. Workers are afraid. Contractors have fled. The state’s economy is at a standstill.”

Save Democracy Vanguard petitioned the United Nations over the state of emergency rule in Rivers state. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Rivers crisis: UN asked to intervene

The group urged the UN and the international community to intervene urgently to prevent the further erosion of democracy in Nigeria.

“We are calling on the UN and all lovers of democracy to step in immediately. Nigeria’s democracy is bleeding; Rivers is the latest victim. If nothing is done, this Rivers experiment will spread to other states and the country may collapse into anarchy,” the letter stated.

Despite suspension, Fubara preaches reconciliation

Meanwhile, a few weeks after his suspension, Governor Fubara of Rivers state has reiterated his commitment to delivering the evidence of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

The suspended governor also reminded that the period of Easter affords the opportunity of reconciliation and unity.

The statement partly reads: “As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations."

Source: Legit.ng