A civil society group based in Plateau State has pushed back against a recent report by Amnesty International, describing the figures cited on recent attacks in the state as inflated and misleading.

The group, Coalition for Peace and Security Monitoring in Nigeria (CPSMN), expressed deep concern over what it termed “unverified and sensational” claims by the global human rights body regarding casualties in the Zikke village attack in Bassa Local Government Area.

Amnesty has been challenged to come up with credible to back their numbers.

Source: Facebook

Amnesty International had claimed that 1,336 people were killed in Plateau State within a span of three months.

In a statement issued Monday by its Executive Director, Pastor John Bulus, the coalition accused Amnesty of fuelling fear and discrediting ongoing local and federal government efforts to stabilise the region.

“We strongly reject the distorted narrative pushed by Amnesty International. Their claim that 1,336 people were killed in just three months is not only outrageous but completely unverified,” Bulus said.

“Where is their evidence? Who gave them these numbers?”

CPSMN, which has reportedly been present in Zikke and surrounding communities, said its team has been involved in firsthand assessments, humanitarian outreach, and collaborative engagements with both security operatives and community leaders.

According to the organisation, while the attack in Zikke was tragic and resulted in the loss of lives, Amnesty’s portrayal does not align with reality on ground.

Pastor Bulus maintained that security efforts by both the Plateau State government and the federal administration have led to measurable reductions in violence in recent months.

He cited joint operations involving the military, police, and local vigilante networks as key to these improvements.

Egbetokun has directed his deputy to ground operation in Plateau state following tragic carnage.

Source: Twitter

“It is irresponsible and dangerous for Amnesty International to overlook these efforts and spread narratives that embolden criminals,” he said.

The group also took issue with Amnesty’s call for an independent investigation into the killings, arguing that the organisation lacks credibility due to its repeated neglect of local initiatives and government responses.

“We challenge Amnesty International to provide a list of the names, dates, and locations of the so-called 1,336 victims. Until then, we consider their report nothing more than a sensational, data-free attack on the Nigerian state,” CPSMN’s statement read.

CPSMN concluded by urging the global community to support locally driven peacebuilding initiatives rather than relying on what it described as external misrepresentations.

“Nigeria needs partners, not provokers. The people of Plateau State need healing and unity — not global organisations stoking division from a distance,” Bulus added.

Police deploy advanced drones, choppers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following a wave of brutal attacks that have rocked Plateau State since late March, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered an urgent and extensive deployment of tactical units to restore order and prevent further bloodshed.

The renewed violence, which began on March 28 in Bokkos Local Government Area, has left dozens dead and many more injured, with communities reeling from the devastation.

