The police command in Lagos has debunked claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged explosion incident in the state

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified that no explosion occurred anywhere in Lagos state either on Friday, April 18, or Saturday, April 19

Hundeyin added that proactive measures have been implemented to maintain a safe environment for businesses and daily activities in Lagos state

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos police command has said no explosion incident was recorded in any part of the state on Saturday, April 19.

According to a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos police command, the trending video circulating online is from the explosion that occurred on April 11, 2025, inside a CCTV camera dealer’s shop at Kodesho Street, around Computer Village Ikeja, Lagos. Hundeyin's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

'No fresh explosion in Lagos' – Police

While restating its purported preparedness to protect lives and property, the Lagos police command assured residents that it has deployed proactive measures to maintain adequate police deployment throughout the state to a safe and conducive environment for business and other commercial activities to go on pecefully.

The statement by the police said:

“The commissioner of police, Lagos state command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, therefore, encourages members of the public to go about their lawful businesses and other responsibilities without fear or apprehension, as the Command readiness to protect lives and properties in the state is unwavering.

“Furthermore, the command urges bloggers and social media users to refrain from spreading misinformation that can create fear and unnecessary panic among the public.”

Easter 2025: Lagos police unleash full security arsenal

Meanwhile, as the Easter 2025 festivities unfold, the Lagos police command has announced a comprehensive security framework to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property across the state, vowing to prevent crime and swiftly address any emerging threats.

In a statement released and signed by Hundeyin, the police reassured residents of their readiness to maintain law and order before, during, and after the celebrations.

To execute this, the commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered full deployment of officers and directed strict coordination with other relevant agencies.

