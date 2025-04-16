The Lagos government has revealed that residents spend about N14 trillion annually on fuel for 4.5 million generators used in homes and businesses

A report highlighted the inefficiency and environmental impact of these generators, which collectively produce 21,000 megawatts of power

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the state's commitment to addressing energy access through diversified and clean energy sources

Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, revealed that Lagos residents spend about N14 trillion each year on fuel for their power generators.

He explained that there are approximately 4.5 million generators in homes and offices across Lagos, consuming around 16 billion litres of fuel annually.

Lagos residents burn through N14 trillion fuel yearly to power generators for homes, businesses

Ogunleye made these remarks during the opening of the ongoing Lagos Energy Summit, titled "The Journey to Energy for All."

In his speech, he emphasized that the summit aimed to reflect on and reaffirm a commitment to providing energy to every household and business.

He also expressed concern over the long-standing issue of frequent power outages in Lagos.

The commissioner highlighted that a joint study conducted by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SEforALL had revealed the extent to which Lagos depends on self-generated power.

He said:

“Lagos has an estimated 4.5 million generators spread across residential homes, market clusters, and MSMEs.

“These generators consume 16 billion litres of fuel annually, costing Lagosians about N14 tn at today’s average price of N900/litre.

“They emit 38 million tonnes of CO every year—a shocking contrast to entire countries like Togo (9.8m), Rwanda (10.6m), and Gabon (10.2m).”

He explained that these generators collectively generate a huge 21,000 megawatts of power, but do so in a way that is inefficient, costly, and private.

The study found that 72% of households own at least one generator, 94% of small businesses depend on them, and 76% of market areas cannot operate without them.

He mentioned that the Electricity Act signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2023 has allowed states like Lagos to take control of their own electricity markets.

With the Lagos Electricity Law signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the commissioner highlighted that the state plans to diversify its energy sources, incorporating solar, gas, hydro, and other clean energy options.

In his speech, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed shame that Nigeria is still struggling with poor electricity supply in today's world.

He emphasised that in creating a smart city, no home should be left without power in the 21st century.

Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos is committed to solving energy access issues in a sustainable way, and that this vision supports global climate goals aimed at creating a resilient and sustainable future for future generations.

