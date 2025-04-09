The family and friends of a 30-year-old Nigerian woman, Cynthia Chizoba Oguzie, have been thrown into mourning

It was gathered that Oguzie died after an overhead water tank fell from a scaffolding into her room

The tragic incident occurred barely two months after the deceased moved into the apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos state

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lekki, Lagos state - A 30-year-old Nigerian woman, Cynthia Oguzie, has lost her life after an overhead tank crashed on her in her bedroom.

It was gathered that the tanked crashed after the ceiling of her room caved in in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Cynthia Chizoba Oguzie reportedly moved into the Lekki apartment just two months before the incident. Photo credit: Udeaja Christian

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user, Chukwuebuka Nathaniel Kanayochukwu, who claimed he is a brother to the deceased, stated this on Sunday, April 6, 2027.

Chukwuebuka blamed the landlord and the engineer for building a substandard water stand.

“Beware of Lekki building and their water stand; this is how they send my sister to her early grave

“Thank you, so-called Lekki landlord and your engineer, for doing this type of water stand.

“The landlord said he is not in Nigeria; it is the engineer that build all the houses and send him the pictures and the videos. This is how the story ended ooo...

“Zoba Nwanne Rest In Peace”

According to The Punch, Oguzie reportedly moved into the Lekki apartment just two months before the tragic incident.

One of the photos captured the fallen water tank alongside the wreckage of the structure,

The state Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident might not have been brought to the command’s attention.

A flier outlining the burial arrangements showed that Oguzie’s funeral service will be held on Friday, April 25.

Deaths recorded as building collapses in Lekki

Legit.ng earlier reported that two people were confirmed dead on Wednesday, March 5, while 14 others were rescued alive from the rubble after a three-storey building with a penthouse under construction collapsed on Oriwu Street, in Lekki area of Lagos.

The cause of the collapse could not be immediately ascertained, but Legit.ng gathered that it caved in at about 4 pm.

Hudenyin, who confirmed the incident, said operatives of the command were mobilised to the scene immediately after it received the information.

Legit.ng also reported that there was pandemonium at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

A military-grade grenade exploded and killed a scavenger and injured three others in a metal scrapyard.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared more details about the tragic incident.

Building under construction collapses in Lekki, Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a building collapse in Ikota, Lekki, Lagos State, on January 28, 2025, left two dead and five others seriously injured, with some still feared trapped under the rubble.

NEMA confirmed the recovery of two bodies: an adult male and a young boy.

Five injured workers were rescued and hospitalized, while search and rescue efforts continue LASEMA joined the rescue operations, deploying heavy-duty equipment, while both agencies vowed to conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng