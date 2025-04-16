Lagos State Government partners with singer Esther Igbekele to use her viral song “Shey Normal” as a tool to address drug abuse

Igbekele's influence was commended by the government, saying the collaboration will help raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse

The partnership aims to sensitize youths, with both parties hopeful that their combined efforts will foster a drug-free, safer Lagos

Gospel artist Esther Igbekele’s hit song “Shey Normal” has caught the attention of the Lagos State Government.

The song, which advised youths against the use of hard drugs, has now earned the singer a partnership with the state government aimed at combating drug abuse in the state.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2023, the state Commissioner for Youth Development and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogundele, announced the collaboration on his Instagram.

Gospel singer, Esther Igbekele's viral song Shey Normal has earned her a Lagos government partnership.

He revealed that after watching a viral video featuring Igbekele, he reached out to her, and they met to discuss how they could work together to tackle the growing drug abuse problem, particularly among the youth.

The commissioner shared this with an accompanying video of his meeting with the singer:

“I reached out to Madam Esther Igbekele, the ‘Shey Normal’ crooner, after seeing a viral video online, and today I am delighted to have her in my office. We discussed ways to collaborate and address the issue of drug abuse in our society, particularly among youths. Our goal is to sensitize and educate young people about the dangers of drug abuse.”

He continued, expressing his optimism about the partnership:

“I am thrilled to have Madam Esther on board and believe our collaboration will drive social development and contribute to creating a safe, drug-free Lagos. I am optimistic that our joint efforts will make a positive impact and inspire others to join the cause. Together, we can make a difference and promote a healthier, safer community for all.”

He added that the initiative, which will see both Igbekele and the government working together, is expected to inspire and educate the youth on the dangers of substance abuse, encouraging them to make healthier life choices.

See his post here:

Fans react to the exciting collaboration

Igbekele’s fans were quick to show their support for the new partnership between the gospel artist and the state government. Legit.ng compiled their reactions here

@damilolabanire said:

“Wow... impressive, I asked her this question on our show #oyinmomo. Barely a few months, and the question is manifesting God bless you, our Commissioner.”

@sir_kinji stated:

“This is really a great step. Please do not forget to start the campaign from secondary schools. Private schools seem to have more problems with substance abuse than public schools due to privilege. I would love to volunteer as a back-end idealist.”

@the_beloved_oisea said:

“Well done for this thoughtful act. May God strengthen you and give you the grace to carry on this great task.”

@iamgidiboss said:

“Great initiative 👏👏 Well done @mobolajiogunlende.”

@dr_awero stated:

“My dear Commissioner, this is great. Music has always been a great platform for social change.”

The partnership between the singer and the government is to fight against drug abuse in the state.

Timaya reveals drug abuse struggles

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya in 2024 revealed his struggles with drug abuse, which affected his health in 2020.

The singer said during the COVID-19 lockdown he picked up a drug habit from some of his boys, taking something that people call the happy pill (Molly).

He said the addiction was so bad that at some point that he started popping three to four pills daily.

