Many people have reportedly been trapped in a four-storey building collapse in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos state

The building, which was said to be housing the popular EqualRight restaurant, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, April 19

The building collapse was one of the recent natural disasters that happened in the densely populated Lagos

There is a fresh tragedy on Oremeta Street in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos state as a four-storey building in the area collapsed.

It was learnt that the building, which housed the popular EqualRight restaurant, caved in at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 19.

Lagos building collapses on Saturday morning Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Building collapse: How many people were trapped in Lagos

According to The Cable, many people are still trapped under the rubble of the “uncompleted four-storey” structure.

One of the eyewitnesses said:

“An uncompleted 4-storey building, housing the popular EqualRight Restaurant in Ojodu Berger, has collapsed with many people trapped under the rubble.”

The scene has been occupied by security personnel and first responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which has yet to provide an update about as of the time of writing this report.

The building collapse and other major disasters have recently become commonplace in the densely populated Lagos.

Fire incident in Lagos

Recently, a devastating fire ravaged the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO) office in Oshodi, Lagos, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The blaze, which broke out around midnight on Christmas Day, has been raging for hours. Firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), are battling to contain the flames.

According to LASEMA, emergency responders worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent offices and buildings. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although the fire has caused extensive damage to property worth millions of naira.

What caused the fire at FIIRO's office?

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is likely to be launched to determine its origin. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and LASEMA are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage.

The FIIRO office, located near Cappa Bus Stop in Oshodi, is a critical research institution that plays a vital role in promoting industrial development in Nigeria. The destruction caused by the fire is likely to have significant implications for the institution's operations and research activities.

As the situation continues to unfold, officials are urging people to exercise caution and avoid the area until the fire has been fully extinguished and the site has been declared safe. The Lagos State Government has also pledged to support and assist those affected by the fire.

NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Legit.ng earlier reported that a NAF helicopter MI-171 has crashed while on an evacuation mission to Niger State from Kaduna.

The force's spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the aircraft was discovered to have crashed soon after its takeoff.

The force authority added that the mission to rescue the crew and passengers was ongoing, and the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.

Source: Legit.ng