Hausa community in Nnewi, Anambra State, appointed and inaugurated Alhaji Salihu Suleiman, as the new Sarkin Hausawa Nnewi, and chairman of Northern Traditional Rulers in Anambra South

The new monarch said his role should be to unite his people and people of Anambra State, so that there'll be mutual co-existence

He demanded that INEC should create a separate polling unit for his people for electoral convenience

Hausa community in Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State, has called on the government of Anambra State to give them the necessary recognition and protection they need to co-exist cordially with members of the host state.

The call was made recently by the leader of the Hausa community in Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State, Alhaji Salihu Suleiman, on the occasion of his inauguration as the Sarkin Hausawa Nnewi, and chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Anambra South senatorial district.

The community bemoans the consistent letdown by politicians who always come with promises during election period.

Community begs for separate polling unit

Alhaji Suleiman also begged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to create a separate polling unit for the Hausa community in the area, so that they will enjoy political relevance and importance.

He said:

"Eighty-five percent of Northerners vote in Anambra State. But majority of our people are not registered in one area. We have majority of us living in Ama Hausa area of Nnewi - about three thousand of us - but there is no permanent unit for us here. So, we're appealing to INEC to create a separate and permanent unit for us in Ama Hausa, so that we'll find it easier to exercise our voting rights.

"We also appeal to the government to always remember the promises they made to our people during elections. When election comes, they come with a lot of promises; but after the election, the promises will be in vain, and you will not see them anywhere. They should know that Hausa people are living here, and that we're supporting them; so they should give us the recognition and cooperation we deserve."

New head outlines his role

The new monarch, who revealed that his journey towards becoming leader of Hausa community started on June 12, 2024, when he was appointed as Sarkin Hausawa Nnewi, and chairman of Northerners in Anambra South, said that his role towards the Hausa community in the area is to be the middle man between his people, the government and people of Anambra State - and also to ensure that the people under his leadership are law-abiding, so that they cannot be having problems with the hosts.

New head mentions his role is to serve as a bridge between the community's members and the government.

He maintained that the most important need of the community is how to activate and promote mutual understanding and mutual co-existence between Hausa people and their host, while asking relevant authorities to work together to achieve the objective.

He also thanked Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for tackling insecurity in the state, as well as his giant strides in developing the state.

