As the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election draws closer, a group called 'Moghalu Fishers of Men,' paid him a solidarity visit.

The visit took place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at his Uruagu-Nnewi country home, in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.

Leader of the group, Hon. Mathias Eze, who said he is the current chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Fegge Ward 3, Onitsha South local government area of the state, said that his group came to express their readiness to work for Labour Party and its candidate, George Moghalu; saying that in his own eyes, PDP has no candidate, and that the party is almost non-existent in Anambra.

He said:

"As far as I'm concerned, there are only two political parties gunning for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State. They're Labour Party and the incumbent All Progressive Grand Alliance. In my own eyes, PDP is not existing in Anambra; and when it is not existing, it means it has no governorship candidate.

"Looking at the two political parties - APGA and LP, and their candidates, we prefer working for LP and its candidate, George Moghalu. I believe that with Peter Obi and George Moghalu, Anambra will be a lot better."

He further advised Moghalu to meet with LP stakeholders and elected representatives to ensure that they're by his side, so that the task of winning the governorship election will be much easier.

Another stakeholder, Evangelist Theo-Ray Ejikeme, said that the purpose of the visit was to enable members of the group to familiarize themselves with the Labour Party candidate, pending when main campaign for the governorship election would commence.

He noted that the group, 'Moghalu Fishers of Men', comprising mainly of representatives of non-indigenous groups and other associations, were at Moghalu's house to express their willingness to partner with him on his political projects and programmes.

"The people here are those who admire you," Ejikeme told Moghalu. "

They are those who have been following your programmes, and are ready and willing to partner with you to achieve your goal of winning the coming governorship election."

He said that although aspirants to the position of governorship of Anambra State are many, yet the group singled him out for their support because, according to him, the group knew his track record and were aware of what he could do for the betterment of Anambra State if elected governor.

Also speaking, Engr Linus Eze, who is the zonal director of non-indigenes in Anambra South, described Moghalu as a square peg in a square hole, while saying that Anambra will be better off under him as governor.

Eze, who expressed the group's readiness to work for Moghalu's victory come November 8 governorship election, told their host that the job of defending the votes will be a burden, and that he must make provisions for that.

Other people in the group, who spoke at the gathering eulogized Moghalu's leadership qualities, and expressed their interests to work for him.

Responding, Moghalu expressed happiness and gratitude that the people are willing to support him.

While expressing his own willingness to work with the group, Moghalu urged every individual among them to always feel free to reach out to him for any important advice or discussion.

He said:

"I am very willing and eager to work with you. The battle we're going into involves removing an incumbent, which though not easy, but it is doable.

"I cannot go the journey alone, because, I cannot be everywhere. You'll be my eyes in your respective places, and I believe that working together, we can reach our goal."

He enumerated the loopholes in Soludo's administration, including security lapses, bad governance, poor projects execution, etc and expressed confidence that he would address them if elected governor.

As for protecting governorship votes, he said that he has what it takes to protect the votes; while requesting his visitors to do their own part by rallying votes for him and Labour Party.

Highpoint of the visit was giving of Award of Excellence to Dr. Moghalu by the youth wing of the group.

LP, APC battle to end APGA’s 20-year rule

Legit.ng had earlier chronicled that as the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election approaches, the strongest opposition to Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid is expected to come from the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both parties have a significant presence in the state and boast influential figures in politics, commerce, and industry—individuals with the network and resources to challenge the incumbent.

