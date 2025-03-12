Anambra Governor Soludo bans loud preaching in markets, citing noise pollution and public disturbance

Violators face a ₦500,000 fine as part of the state’s efforts to enforce noise pollution regulations

The governor warns against the misuse of public spaces and vows to crack down on fake pastors and prophets

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labeling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

Soludo physically challenges preacher in market

The warning came after a viral video surfaced on social media showing Governor Soludo confronting an unidentified preacher at a market, believed to be Ochanja Market in Onitsha.

In the video as reported by the PUNCH, the governor is seen addressing the preacher, urging him to cease his loud preaching, which was disrupting traders and shoppers.

“If you want to preach the word of God, go to your church. You are causing noise pollution here. You cannot come to a marketplace and disturb everyone,” Soludo said.

He further advised the preacher to either conduct his sermons in a church or rent an open field, stressing that those genuinely interested in his message would seek him out.

The governor reiterated that markets are designated for trading, not religious activities.

“This is a marketplace, not a church. You are violating the law. You cannot take over a public space and turn it into a church. Otherwise, you will be charged for using this space,” he warned.

Anambra bans loudspeaker in market for health reasons

Soludo also highlighted the health implications of excessive noise, particularly in crowded areas like markets.

“We have banned loudspeakers in markets due to noise pollution, which affects people’s eardrums. You cannot force people to listen to your preaching,” he stated.

The governor’s crackdown extends beyond noise pollution, as he vowed to address the proliferation of fake pastors and prophets in the state.

“We are cracking down on fake pastors and prophets in Anambra,” he declared, signaling a broader effort to restore order and sanity in public spaces.

The move has sparked mixed reactions among residents and religious leaders. While some have applauded the governor’s decision as a necessary step to curb public disturbances, others have criticized it as an infringement on religious freedom.

This development is part of Soludo’s broader agenda to enforce law and order in Anambra State. Since assuming office, the governor has implemented several policies aimed at improving the quality of life for residents, including urban renewal projects and efforts to boost the state’s economy.

Native doctors tackle Governor Soludo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some top traditional medicine practitioners and native doctors in Anambra had protested against alleged selective justice by the state government.

It had been reported that the Anambra government declared war on fake native doctors.

On Thursday, February 27, the native doctors claimed that the use of Agunaechemba security operatives was anti-traditional faith, a witch-hunt, and a violation of their constitutionally-backed fundamental rights to practise the religion of their choice.

