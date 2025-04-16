Former chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, won the APC ticket for the November 8 governorship election in Anambra

His emergence sparked controversy that led to defection of members to other political parties; even as a political group predicted Ukachukwu's downfall come November 8

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Basil Ejisike, spoke highly of Ukachukwu and denied any form of rough play in connection with the party's primary election

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Basil Ejidike, has denied any form of foul play in the party's primary election held on Saturday, April 5 in Awka, ahead of November 8 governorship election in Anambra.

A political pressure group, APGA Media Warriors Forum, had backlashed the APC governorship candidate, describing him as a serial liar, and political dupe, who would always make his way through by duping others around him.

APGA group criticises APC's candidate personality

National Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Obigwe, made the claim while reacting to a comment made by Ukachukwu, when he said that he went into a senatorial primary election with Bianca Ojukwu, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and won her and that he would also win Governor Charles Soludo in the same manner.

Obigwe, citing the APGA senatorial primary election in Anambra South, where Ukachukwu emerged candidate by allegedly swapping authentic delegate lists with fake ones, insisted that Ukachukwu secured the party's nominations through manipulation.

According to Obigwe, Ukachukwu's emergence as APC's candidate for the November 8, 2025 governorship election was also marred by controversy, as a result of massive manipulation of delegate lists by him.

He dismissed Ukachukwu's claims of being a political godfather in Anambra State, labeling him a "saboteur" who consistently undermines his opponents.

APGA confident Soludo would win again

Continuing, Obigwe expressed confidence that the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, would win the upcoming governorship election in Anambra, attributing it to the governor's good works, and the electorates' desire for continuity.

"As I speak, authentic APC party executive members are resigning from the party as a protest on how Ukachukwu emerged the party's candidate. As far as I'm concerned, no electorate in Anambra State that is on his right senses will vote Ukachukwu at any level of election.

"Some years ago, when Nicholas Ukachukwu contested PDP ticket with Governor Soludo and lost, he went to Hope Party to destroy Soludo's chances of winning that election.

"Again, when he contested in 2013, and lost PDP ticket to Tony Nwoye, he sabotaged Tony Nwoye by supporting Obiano to win the election against Tony Nwoye.

"As former APGA BOT member, Ukachukwu played his spoiler dirty game in the party to take over control of the party leadership from Governor Soludo, and Soludo smartly nipped his plan in the bud.

"This made him to decamp to APC and use his manipulation of primary election strategy to emerge APC candidate.

"It was easy for him to manipulate APC primary because, Basil Ejidike, who is the chairman of the party in Anambra State, is capable of doing anything for money."

APC head dismisses unfounded claims

In his reaction during a telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Ejidike said that Ukachukwu, being grassroots politician, worked hard to earn the victory; adding that those who do not win due to poor preparation should not blame anybody for their woes.

He said:

"I will tell you without any fear of contradiction that there was nothing like complexity in that primary election. What really happened was that Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has been a supportive party man from the start.

"Ukachukwu understands the party, and the party understands Ukachukwu. He is a grassroots politician, who have touched every average Anambra man directly or indirectly. But the problem among people is that no matter how things go in any human society, people must complain. Those who are complaining did not work hard to win. Ukachukwu won because, he deserved victory - he worked for it. Nobody manipulated the election for him."

Ejidike also dismissed the claims by APGA groups that Soludo would win Ukachukwu come November 8 governorship election; saying that the APC candidate is more grassroots oriented than Soludo, and would win the election convincingly.

Also in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, one of Ukachukwu's supporters, Hon. Tony Uche Ezekwelu, said that the APC candidate has the support of Anambra people, as well as the support of President Bola Tinubu, and therefore, will win the coming governorship election with ease.

LP, APC battle to end APGA’s 20-year rule

In a similar report, Legit.ng chronicled that as the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election approaches, the strongest opposition to Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid is expected to come from the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both parties have a significant presence in the state and boast influential figures in politics, commerce, and industry—individuals with the network and resources to challenge the incumbent.

