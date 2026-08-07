NLC president Joe Ajaero announced plans to begin fresh negotiations with the Federal Government over a new national minimum wage

The labour congress argued that rising inflation and the cost of living have made the current N70,000 wage inadequate for workers

Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris pledged to push for better worker remuneration through the Nigeria Governors' Forum

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that the current N70,000 national minimum wage can no longer sustain workers and has announced plans to open fresh talks with the Federal Government on a new figure, with N500,000 as its target.

NLC president Joe Ajaero made the call on Thursday, August 7, 2026, at the Rights of Workers Summit held in Birnin Kebbi. Ajaero was represented at the event by Deputy President Audu Titus Amba.

NLC says 70k minimum wage is too small for current economic realities. Photo: NLC

Source: Facebook

"Anything less than N500,000 cannot cater for workers. The current minimum wage is due for review, and we will soon begin negotiations with the government," Amba quoted Ajaero as saying.

The NLC argued that surging inflation and the rising cost of everyday goods and services have stripped the existing wage of any meaningful purchasing power, leaving workers unable to cover basic needs, Daily Trust reports.

TUC adds its voice to wage demands

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) also weighed in at the summit. TUC President Festus Osifo, represented by Secretary-General Nuhu Toro, pointed to climbing food prices, higher transport fares, and increased rents as evidence that the current wage structure had become inadequate.

Osifo called on employers to honour their obligations under Nigerian labour law by offering fair pay and improving overall worker welfare.

He also stressed that the Constitution guarantees every worker the right to decent work and fair treatment, describing the summit as a timely platform to press those guarantees into practice.

Kebbi governor promises support for new minimum wage

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi state used the occasion to voice his backing for labour's push for higher wages. He said Nigerian workers deserve better conditions and committed to championing an improved pay package through the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

"We must work together to improve the welfare of workers. As a member of the Governors' Forum, I will support efforts to secure better remuneration for them," the governor said.

The N70,000 minimum wage was agreed between the Federal Government and organised labour in 2024, replacing the previous N30,000 benchmark. The NLC's new demand represents more than seven times that figure, signalling that another round of difficult negotiations lies ahead for both sides.

"N1m minimum wage worthless," NLC president

Legit.ng previously reported that the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, asserted that the most important step the government could take at the time for its citizens was not increasing the minimum wage but strengthening the currency.

He said that even if the minimum wage was increased to N1 million, and the harsh economic conditions persisted, such an increment would be worthless.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng