Former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma, has emerged candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra

Chukwuma, who resigned from APC on Thursday, April 3, picked YPP form on Wednesday, April 9, before emerging candidate of the party at the primary election on Thursday, April 10

Also, the Labour Party held a factional primary, which produced Jude Umejiego as its candidate for the November 8 governorship election

Awka, Anambra - As preparation for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election gathers momentum, a former frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Chukwuma, has picked the ticket of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ahead of the guber poll.

Chukwuma emerged unopposed in a primary election organized in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday, April 10.

Paul Chukwuma becomes the YPP governorship candidate in the November 8 Anambra election after dumping APC Photo Credit: @Ikembajust

Source: Twitter

Paul Chukwuma dumped APC for YPP

Last thursday, Dr. Chukwuma withdrew from the APC primary election scheduled for Saturday, April 5, citing infiltration of non progressive elements into the party as part of reasons that informed his exit. He also alleged irregularities in the party’s primary election process.

Speaking after the primary election, Dr. Chukwuma said his aim of going strongly into the race is to provide good governance for the people of Anambra State; insisting that Governor Soludo's best is not good enough to lift the state to the next level - adding that Soludo has failed in giving Ndi Anambra the Dubai/Taiwan state he promised in his campaign.

He encouraged his supporters across party divide to keep faith alive, as God would see them through; despite the orchestrations of his opponents.

Why Chukwuma left APC

He said:

"I left APC, not because I hate the party or our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I left it because the process and arrangements towards the primary election were far from being credible.

"Despite our decision to leave APC ahead of the primary election, we still reaffirm our loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Whatever is our agenda for the good people of Anambra state, we shall actualise them, even as YPP government. Our commitment towards the progress of Anambra State is not in doubt," he added.

Why Chukwuma is a game changer

The Anambra State chairman of the Young Progressive Party, Moses Obi, described Chukwuma as a game changer; saying that the party gave him waver to fly its flag because, his objectives align with the vision and mission of the party and its founding fathers.

"With Paul Chukwuma as our candidate, there is no doubt that our party will win the November 8 governorship election. He has all it takes to win the election. He has the support of the Anambra people. He also has the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

News of Dr. Chukwuma picking the YPP ticket for the November 8 election sparked widespread jubilation on major streets of Anambra State, particularly among the youth and women.

Anambra residents speak on Chukwuma

Some residents of Awka, the state capital, who spoke with Legit.ng Correspondent expressed their joy, saying that YPP has produced a major alternative to the incumbent governor.

In a related development, the Anambra State chapter of Labour Party (LP), has held a factional primary election to elect governorship candidate of the party for the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

This is coming after last week’s primary election of the party where another candidate, Dr George Moghalu, had been elected as candidate.

Another aspirant of the party, Mr John Nwosu had pulled out of the previous election, citing irregularities and incompetence on the part of the Julius Abure-led party to hold the election, having been sacked by the Supreme Court.

In Thursday’s primary election, John Nwosu stood for the election against Hon. Jude Umejiego and lost. Umejiego polled 180 votes to floor Nwosu, who polled 69 votes.

Anambra election: Labour Party elected factional candidate

Acting chairman of the electoral committee, Amb. Sunday Okereke, while declaring the results, said: “With the powers conferred on me by the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Guidelines of our party, I hereby declare and return Hon Jude Umejiego as the duly elected candidate of Labour Party for the November 8, 2025.”

The candidate, Umejiego, in his acceptance speech, pledged to work hard for the victory of the party. He said LP will use Anambra as a model to showcase the party’s plan to turn Nigeria around from a consumption to a production nation.

Umejiego, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who represents Onitsha South 2 State Constituency, also announced his running mate, Hon Henry Mbachu, also a member of the State House of Assembly, who represents Awka South 1 State Constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng