Cubana Chief Priest's influence on social media has actually endeared him to the Imo state government

The socialite whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu has been appointed as one of Governor Hope Uzodinma's media aides

Cubana's via his Instagram handle announced that he picked up his letter of appointment from the state government on Friday, January 14

Owerri, Imo state - A very popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, (aka Cubana Chief Priest), has jas been appointed as the social media aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Cubana Chief Priest on his Instagram page on Friday, January said he picked up his letter of appointment as the media aide to the Imo Governor on social media influence and social events management, Punch reports.

Cubana Chief Priest said he will achieve the feat through Christ (Photo: cubana_chiefpriest)

The southeast socialite said as part of his new job, he is to "make over 1,000 Imo youths get super successful like me from the Almighty social media which made me in just one year."

Cubana who said this is indeed a tough task assured the governor that he will achieve through the strength of Christ.

He wrote:

"Just Picked Up My Letter Of Appointment As Special Adviser To His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma On Social Media Influence & Social Events Management.

"I Have An Instruction From His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma To Make Over 1,000 IMO Youths Get Super Successful Like Me From The Almighty Social Media Which Made Me In Just One Year.

"It’s So Easy For Me To Do And I Will Do Just That Through Christ Who Strengthens Me Amen. May God Give Me The Grace, Wisdom, Energy & Guts To Tell His Excellency The Unfiltered Truth He Needs To Hear At All Times Amen."

Governor Uzodimma announces date to release names of sponsors of Imo attacks

Meanwhile, Uzodimma had vowed to release the names of those behind the incessant attacks in Imo state which have claimed many lives.

The Imo state governor said he will reveal the names of those behind growing insecurity at a stakeholder meeting to be held on Monday, January 3.

He explained that the names of the sponsors of insecurity were revealed by 18 suspects recently arrested by security operatives over the killing of two councillors in the state.

