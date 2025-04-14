The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, marked his 50th birthday on Saturday, April 12 and had a lavish party in Abuja

A female chief who graced the star-studded birthday party held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja’s Maitama District has shared her experience

According to the chief, she had not enjoyed herself so far in 2025 due to mourning and took a break from that sombre mood to attend Obi Cubana's birthday

Chief Mrs Tonia Agbasi, a Nigerian woman, has informed people on social media what she witnessed at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party, which was held in Abuja.

The businessman and nightlife boss clocked 50 on April 12 and marked his birthday with a party, which had the political elites and celebrities in great numbers.

In a Facebook post, Chief Anthonia noted that she had not enjoyed herself this year due to mourning and gracing Obi Cubana's birthday party was her way of taking a break from the sombre mood she had been in.

Speaking about the party, Chief Anthonia described it as a vibrant affair which offered a wide range of food and drinks as guests pleased.

She wished Obi Cubana many more years of celebration ahead. She released pictures and videos taken with E-Money and some other guests at the occasion. Her Facebook post read:

"I haven't had the opportunity to enjoy myself this year due to mourning. Nevertheless, I took a break from that somber mood to attend Obi Cubana's birthday celebration yesterday. The party was a vibrant affair, offering a wide range of food and drinks for guests to eat and drink as they pleased. Here's to many more years of celebration, Obi."

Female chief's experience elicits reactions

Chinonso Orah said:

"I'm so glad you took a break from mourning and had a great time celebrating Obi Cubana's birthday! Enjoy yourself and be safe always! 👏"

Sylvia Emelife said:

"Wow wow this is Amazing mummy and u look very demure and exceptional stunning."

Sandra Mlumun Poor said:

"Wishing you many more opportunities to enjoy life!"

Uzoamaka Atuenyi said:

"Nne nwannemu body no be wood, happiness is free ezigbnwannemu."

Princess Njide Mmaduka said:

"Wooow,, always beautiful ❤️ yes oooo 🙏🙏🙏 you represented us very well ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹. Money na water.... So happy to see my own person since yesterday am watching all their videos... Money stops nonsense... Congratulations 🎉 to him once again."

Helen Ukpi said:

"What an absolutely amazing celebration! 👏 Enjoy my dear friend, all works and no plays makes no sense. 💃💃💃."

Uche Nwabunike said:

"Beautiful Nwa.life is for the living. Satan should be put to shame. No more sorrows. In Jesus might name Amen. Jollificate dey gooooh Ada amakaria."

Yange-ayoosu Divine said:

"Real product of grace, no wan can fight ur grace. Enjoy ur birthday celebration Lolo 1 of Africa."

Man storms Obi Cubana's party with maidens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had arrived at Obi Cubana's birthday party with maidens in red and white clothes.

As if that wasn’t enough, the unidentified wealthy individual came with boxes of naira notes, and a viral video captured how he dramatically sprayed them.

A Nollywood suspense theme was played in the background, adding to the tense cinematic effect. A video of the man's display got many people talking.

