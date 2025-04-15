Nigerian singer Burna Boy has triggered reactions online following his recent outing at an undisclosed nightclub

The Monsters You Made hitmaker was seen hanging out with the country’s president’s son Seyi Tinubu while US star Michael B Jordan was spotted

Nigerians online have shared their hot takes about their videos, given the controversy surrounding Sey Tinubu and his father’s government

Nigerian musician Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, has been chastised by his compatriots following his recent performance.

The artist, who is known for singing about economic injustice and social tyranny, was observed partying hard with Seyi Tinubu, the son of the country's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

What made the occasion unbearable for netizens was Seyi Tinubu's recent feud with the singer's senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Legit.ng recalls that the ace Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem criticised President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi, over the country’s economic hardship and policies.

To that effect, Eedris released a protest track, “Tell Your Papa,” which has been banned by the National Broadcasting Commission.

The controversial rapper said the track was a response to Seyi Tinubu’s public declaration that his father is Nigeria’s greatest president. The singer also called for action amid the country’s worsening economic and security conditions.

Burna Boy Seyi Tinubu and Micheal B Jordan party hard

In a series of viral videos, the Grammy Award winner was seen in a nightclub with American actor Michael B Jordan when Seyi Tinubu approached them.

The trio spoke briefly with Seyi, focusing on the US celebrity.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy and Seyi Tinubu’s moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

folajimi033 said:

"Some of una artist dn craze teh teh dem no go ever practise wettin dem dey preach."

miracle__kay wrote:

"Seyi go be like, I am the president son allegedly."

nexy6ixty said:

"Seyi isn’t your president , channel your anger to him papa , he’s not in any government position ,in fact he’s the only active president son I’ve ever seen."

boy.jay__ wrote:

"Hypocrisy at its peak."

shiretwin said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 That’s all I can say if una like make una no japa go make money stay there they sing seyi tell your papa."

mr.horlic wrote:

"Country dey spoil, papa go France to see native doctor, Son dey Paris dey enjoy 😂😂😂😂😂😂 me I dey mbaise dey find job."

chinedumuka said:

"Burnaboy just want fame he doesn't care about this country."

naughtyfancyy said:

"Is the president son supposed to be around illegal weed?😂"

jayswiz_ wrote:

So, Burna naw partying with the people he sang against."

rockstar52721 said:

"Country dey burn una dey club in Paris the wash money like water burna just dey mago with Hollywood celebs like say Jordan really like that holding of hands on his shoulder."

What Burna Boy said about Eedris Abdulkareem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Burna Boy replied Eedris Abdulkareem after the latter claimed he did not recognise him as an African Giant.

In a throwback video, Eedris criticised Burna Boy for being arrogant and for lacking respect towards senior figures in the music industry.

He went on to praise Davido for positively impacting lives while remaining humble — a comment that sparked numerous reactions online.

