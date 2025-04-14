Videos and pictures of Cubana Chiefpriest's attire at his former boss Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party in Abuja recently trended online

Cubana Chiefpriest, who rocked an Agbada match with a Yoruba cap with President Bola Tinubu's signature symbol

Cubana Chiefpriest's attire has since sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians criticising the celebrity barman

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was the centre of attention at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party in Abuja on Saturday, April 12, as he triggered reactions on social media with his attire to the event.

Videos from the Obi Cubana's party captured the moment Chiefpriest arrived at the event boldly rocking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s signature “infinity logo."

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest attends Obi Cubana's party, rocking Tinubu's cap logo. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

While it is unknown if Chiefpriest's action was a fashion statement or a political endorsement, his display at his former boss' birthday party has caused uproar online, with netizens bashing.

The symbol Tinubu is known which Chiefpriest had on his cap has signaled what many are now calling a public show of full support for the president’s administration.

A video showing Cubana Chiefpriest in Agbada and cap with President Tinubu's signature below:

Obi Cubana also shared a photo of himself and Cubana Chiefpriest from his 50th birthday below:

In related news, social media critic Verydarkman also addressed the viral rumours that he was bounced from Obi Cubana's party despite not being invited.

VDM, in a statement, said the story was made up by his detractors in a bid to bring him down.

Cubana Chiefpriest faces backlash for wearing Tinubu's signature cap to Obi Cubana's party. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Reactions as CP rocks Tinubu's signature cap

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the celebrity barman's attire, read them below:

onyi_smilez said:

"@iamossy_ The fuulishness of Cubana Chiefpriest is on another level. You can't tell me otherwise."

ogekero wrote:

"Cubana Chiefpriest Roasted For Wearing Tinubu's Infinity Insignia Nigerians on X say Cubana Chiefpriest was insensitive to the sufferings of Nigerians by wearing a cap with Bola Tinubu's infinity insignia, which reminds them of the pain this government has unleashed on them."

Obiasogu David said:

"That Cubana Chiefpriest could do this, at a time of national untold misery and hurt, and to the faces of grieving Nigerians, knowing that a snippet from his show at the birthday bash would go viral, is a bold message of “I no send una papa.” This is a dividend of our democracy."

Callmemichael10 said:

"Exactly my reaction when I tunned in and saw him wearing that piece of trash on his head. Cubana ChiefPriest is renowned for going over and beyond in doing things and I honestly believe that he got the right treatment from Dino."

afrisagacity commented:

"Yesterday, Cubana Chiefpriest, in his “notice-me” signature style, wore his heavy ego to Obi Cubana’s birthday and caused a show, likely for the clout. He wore Tinubu’s infinity insignia and overzealously flaunted his monetized support for Tinubu’s political base."

anthony_fedora said:

"Cubana Chiefpriest is one of those people you keep wondering how they can be so rich, yet so razz. Wearing that unfortunate infinity cap to Obi Cubana’s birthday was so distasteful."

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama makes allegations

In other news via Legit.ng, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest accused him of using her stars.

In a video she shared, she noted that her life had taken a downturn after the businessman made use of her star.

Hellen's comment stirred reactions from Nigerians, with many taunting her.

