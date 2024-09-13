The PDP has announced the suspension of the former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, from the party over alleged anti-party activities

Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 of the PDP in Kogi state disclosed the development in a memo, adding that the decision was taken following the review of the party's disciplinary committee to review his activities

Melaye, in a recent outburst, accused the PDP NWC of commercializing the opposition party, positing that the party had gotten to its end, this led to the formation of the disciplinary committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Senator Dino Melaye from the party due to alleged anti-party activities.

The Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 party executive committee made this decision after reviewing the report of the disciplinary committee tasked with investigating Melaye's actions.

PDP ward suspends Dino Melaye Photo Credit: @_dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Why PDP suspend Dino Melaye

According to The Tribune, the suspension resulted from Melaye's recent actions, which were deemed detrimental to the PDP's interests and unity.

This move is consistent with the PDP's practice record of taking disciplinary action against members accused of anti-party activities, such as the suspension of Peter Babalola from Osun State in August 2024 and former Governor Samuel Ortom from Benue State.

The PDP has also summoned other members, including Senator Gabriel Suswam, over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities. These actions demonstrate the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and unity. Further details of Melaye's suspension are expected to emerge as more information becomes available.

Dino Melaye accused PDP NWC

Recall that Melaye recently said that the PDP is dead, citing the party's leadership of the National Working Committee as orchestrating the failure of the leading opposition.

Melaye, who had served as a House of Representatives member and senator under the PDP umbrella, alleged that the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, its national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and Umar Bature, the national organising secretary, commercialised the party's affairs.

The development led to the move of the PDP in Aiyetoro, Melaye's ward, to constitute a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegation and has been reportedly found guilty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng