Tragedy was averted as Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) frustrated armed men from attacking five communities in Plateau state

The troops foiled the militia attacks after overcoming them during an intensive gun battle on Saturday, April 12, 2025

The Media Information Officer of OPSH, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the gunmen abandoned an AK-47 rifle and six motorcycles

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Bokkos, Plateau state - Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) foiled coordinated militia attacks on five communities in the Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

The troops under the ongoing Operation Lafiyan Jamaa stopped the militias from attacking the Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Taddai, and Hurti communities on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Troops recover high-caliber arms from militias in Plateau state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the Media Information Officer of OPSH, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the troops encountered the militias during routine patrols.

Zhakom said the troops engaged the armed militias in a shootout and overwhelmed them

He said that in the process, the criminals were forced to abandon an AK-47 rifle and six motorcycles.

The army major disclosed that the troops observed traces of blood along the attackers’ withdrawal route, indicating likely casualties among the militia.

“Through further exploitation of the attacked locations in Bokkos, troops conducted clearance operations in the Hurti community after observing militant activity in the surrounding mountainous area.

“Troops engaged the criminals with a high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. During a sweep of the area, they recovered one locally fabricated pistol, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, and four motorcycles.”

Zhakom further stated that troops have continued to dominate the general area to neutralize any fleeing criminals.

Plateau attacks: Death toll hits 52

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death toll rose to 52 after gunmen attacked five communities in the Bokkos local government council of Plateau state.

Gunmen attacked and killed 52 people in the Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti, and Tadai communities.

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, gave a breakdown of the casualties.

Plateau governor spits fire as 52 die after herdsmen’ attacks

Legit.ng also reported that Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang labelled the March 28 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs that killed at least 52 people as "genocide sponsored by terrorists".

He urged security agencies to unite and uncover the sponsors of the violence, stressing that the attacks were not random but an organised effort to destabilise the region.

With Plateau’s long history of communal violence, the governor and residents are demanding urgent intervention to end the cycle of bloodshed and ensure justice for victims.

Plateau killings: Anxiety as terrorists ambush SSG’s convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a top Plateau government official, Samuel Jatau, narrowly escaped an ambush by suspected terrorists in Bokkos LGA while visiting communities affected by previous attacks.

It was reported that the terrorists attacked the SSG's convoy but were forced to flee into the mountains after a swift response from his security personnel.

In reaction, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, who visited Plateau state on Sunday, pledged justice for victims of the recent attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng