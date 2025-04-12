Top terrorist leader Gwaska Dankarami and over 100 of his followers were killed in a coordinated military operation in Katsina State's Munumu Forest

The raid follows a deadly bandit attack on Maigora village, where 43 villagers were abducted and four killed, prompting a swift response from security forces.

Katsina State Governor and security officials hailed the operation as a major breakthrough, vowing to sustain the offensive to eliminate criminal hideouts in the region

Katsina state - A notorious terrorist leader, Gwaska Dankarami, and over 100 of his suspected followers have been killed in a major military offensive in north-western Nigeria, marking one of the most significant victories yet in the ongoing war against banditry in the region.

Dankarami, who had been on security watchlists for years, was reportedly hiding in the dense Munumu Forest when security forces launched a joint operation on Friday, April 12.

Multiple criminal hideouts were also destroyed in the coordinated strike.

According to security sources, Dankarami was a second-in-command to an Islamic State-linked leader and had been coordinating deadly attacks across several communities in Katsina State.

Revenge for recent village massacre

The latest operation came days after suspected bandits abducted 43 villagers and killed four others in a brutal raid on Maigora, a community in Katsina.

The Nigerian Police confirmed it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, which culminated in the Friday operation.

"This successful mission has significantly disrupted the criminal networks that have long terrorised communities across Faskari, Kankara, Bakori, Malumfashi, and Kafur," said Nasir Mua’zu, Katsina State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Doubts Over Leader’s Death in the Past

Although the military had previously claimed to have killed Dankarami in 2022, this latest operation appears to provide more definitive proof.

Authorities say they recovered heavy weaponry, including two machine guns and several locally fabricated shotguns, from the scene.

In a related offensive on Thursday, six more bandits, including a commander, were gunned down by troops. Several others escaped with gunshot wounds, and seven motorcycles used by the criminals were recovered.

Government Pledges Sustained Action

Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has commended the efforts of the security agencies, describing the killing of Dankarami as a turning point in the state’s fight against banditry.

“Our determination to clear every forest of criminal hideouts remains firm. The safety of our people is paramount,” the governor said in a statement.

He added that the government will continue to support security forces with the resources they need to secure Katsina and the broader north-west region.

Restoring Peace to the North-West

Katsina, the home state of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been one of the hardest-hit by banditry, with hundreds of attacks and abductions recorded in recent years.

Authorities say the military operations are part of a broader strategy to restore peace and stability across the region, where terror groups and bandits have exploited forested terrain to launch coordinated assaults on vulnerable communities.

“While the battle is not yet over, this victory sends a clear message — the days of impunity for these criminals are numbered,” Mua’zu added.

