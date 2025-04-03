Nigerian celebrities have also joined motorists and commuters in reacting to the hellish gridlock in Lagos state

The likes of actress Funke Akindele, singer Nasboi, among others, shared their experience on the Lagos road

Legit.ng recently reported that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, have issued a new order amid the traffic

Like many Lagos residents, some celebrities were also trapped on the road on Wednesday, April 2, owing to the traffic reportedly caused by the construction process in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

Following the Eid-el-Fitr holiday, which fell on Monday and Tuesday, March 31 and April 1, respectively, pedestrians and motorists thronged the roads to return to their workplaces, only to be welcomed by long traffic jams along the Third Mainland Bridge in different segments.

Aside from the morning heavy rain showers, the gridlock had been linked to the ongoing road construction in the island area of the state.

This led to uproar on social media, with Lagos traffic trending on X, formerly Twitter, as Lagosians shared their experience.

Nigerian celebrities react to Lagos gridlock

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele disclosed that she was also caught up in the Lagos. She shared a funny picture of her trying to stay afloat in the swimming pool to pass a message about her experience.

"Me trying to stay afloat in yesterday’s Lagos traffic! Traffic Ana Ma gbomi o 😩 #LagosLife Who else was stuck in traffic yesterday?"

See Funke Akindele's post about Lagos traffic gridlock below:

Singer and skit maker Nasboi also shared his experience as he shared a picture from the gridlock on his page.

"Na wetin my eye see today. 15 mins journey to almost 4 hours," he wrote.

See Nasboi's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge, located in Victoria Island, Lagos State, amid heavy traffic gridlock.

Celebs, fans react to Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens took to Funke Akindele's page to share their experience. Read the comments below:

wumitoriola said:

"I am figuratively still on the road."

olayinka_bunmi reacted:

"My friend got back from yesterday work this morning 4:43am."

idia.aisien wrote:

"I would still be there if I didn’t walk lol."

hardeholaharbisola said:

"Aunty, yesterday ye lo fa. Trekking is the new movement on the island.."

misspwettyberry wrote:

"It was not even funny! Got home past 1am."

oluchukwu_jenny said:

"So me we Dey work for mainland and leave in mainland i thank God oo."

faith_ibidun reacted:

"For those of us that stay and work in the same area we dont know what the lord has done for us i can trek to my place of work in less than 20min."

