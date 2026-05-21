Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed as PDP candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District in 2027 elections

Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket amid ongoing corruption trials and political tensions

High-stakes political contest expected between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Bello in closely watched Kogi Central race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as its candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections, paving the way for a highly anticipated political contest against former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who recently clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

Her emergence followed a district-wide affirmation process conducted across 57 wards, with results later collated at Kahal Cinema in Okene in the presence of party officials, stakeholders, electoral observers, and journalists.

Tough Battle Ahead as Natasha Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket, Set to Face Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also monitored the exercise.

Akpoti-uduaghan describes outcome as mandate of trust

Speaking after her affirmation, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the outcome reflected the confidence of her constituents in her leadership.

“This affirmation is a reflection of the trust and confidence the people of Kogi Central have continued to place in our collective vision for progress, inclusion and development,” she said.

She expressed appreciation for the turnout across the wards, stressing that the process reflected unity and democratic participation, Premium Times reported.

“I am deeply humbled by the massive turnout across all 57 wards. This is not just about one individual; it is about our people coming together in unity to deepen democracy and build a stronger and more prosperous Kogi Central,” she added.

The senator further pledged continued commitment to development-driven representation.

“I accept this responsibility with gratitude and renewed commitment. By the grace of God and with the continued support of our people, we will remain focused on delivering sustainable development, justice and opportunities for everyone,” she said.

Bello clinches APC ticket amid political tension

The development comes days after Yahaya Bello secured the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central following the party’s primary election.

He reportedly polled 72,399 votes in the direct primary conducted across the five local government areas of the district, defeating Ibrahim Adoke and Momoh Obaro, Vanguard reported.

His emergence followed weeks of internal uncertainty within the APC over screening and eligibility concerns, which were later resolved ahead of the primaries.

Legal battles and political stakes heighten contest

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, is seeking a return to elective office while facing ongoing corruption trials at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting him in separate cases involving allegations of money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and alleged diversion of public funds estimated at over N190 billion.

The former governor has consistently denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

High-profile contest expected in Kogi Central

Political observers say the matchup between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Bello is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched senatorial contests ahead of the 2027 elections, given their political profiles and influence in Kogi state.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawyer and social entrepreneur, became the first elected female senator from Kogi state after her 2023 election victory was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Her tenure has included advocacy on development issues such as the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company and constituency projects spanning education, water supply, and infrastructure.

However, her political career has also been marked by controversies, including a six-month suspension from the Senate in 2025 and ongoing legal disputes.

PDP expands senatorial sweep across states

Beyond Kogi, the PDP also concluded senatorial primaries in several states.

In Benue state, former First Lady Eunice Ortom emerged candidate for Benue North-West, while Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro secured the Benue South ticket.

Former Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo clinched the Gombe North ticket, while in Imo State, Eze Madumere emerged candidate for Imo East alongside other nominees for Imo West and Imo North.

The party also conducted similar exercises in Katsina, Ebonyi, and Abia States as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Radda secures APC rerun ticket

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dikko Radda has been formally confirmed as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina state ahead of the 2027 general elections, following a unanimous endorsement by party delegates.

The affirmation exercise, held on Thursday, May 21, at the Katsina People’s Square, brought together 2,835 delegates from across the state, who collectively endorsed the governor for a second term in what party officials described as a smooth and orderly process.

Source: Legit.ng