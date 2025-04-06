Governor Seyi Makinde has thrown a slight shade at those who allegedly lobbied for and offered to buy their way into the Alaafin stool

Governor Makinde said their Oracle did not pick the candidate of people who came to him to influence the selection process

The governor was speaking at the coronation of the 46th Alaafin, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, held at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo

Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said that the tradition was followed in the selection of the new Alaafin.

Governor Makinde stated this during the coronation of Oba Akeem Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom.

This is as the governor said he would continue to follow the process in the chieftaincy matters of the state rather than allowing lobbyist to have their way.

How people lobbied to become the 46th Alaafin

The governor disclosed that some people came to him to influence who would become the 46th Alaafin but refused to compromise the process. Some people came to meet me to influence the selection process of the new Alaafin, but the Oracle didn’t pick their candidates.

“The person that Ifa and the people of Oyo chose is the person we are witnessing his coronation here today as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. Oyo is one of the oldest civilisations in Yoruba history. So, when they brought to me the first selection process and the person went on air to declare himself as the Alaafin-elect, I conducted an investigation and discovered that some people were bribed.

“Thereafter, I asked my conscience if the Alaafin's stool was for sale and I said no, because I cannot defend it before my Maker."

Governor promises to follow rule of law

The governor promised to follow the rule of law not only in the chieftaincy matters but also in governing Oyo state.

He asserted that his administration would continue to ensure that due process and laid down rules are followed in governing the state.

"I want to say congratulations once again to the people of Oyo Kingdom. Your patience and resilience have paid off and this is why today has become a reality.

“Yes, a lot has happened since the last Alaafin joined his ancestors, but we are happy today that those issues have been resolved in the way our forefathers would be happy with.

"Today, the people of Oyo State can be proud again that we have a new Kabiyesi that represents the interest of our people and that of our ancestors."

Respect for the traditional institution

The governor added that his administration would maintain a record of not interfering in traditional institutions and also remain impartial in the process of selecting traditional rulers.

He described the ascension of Oba Abimbola as a testament to his administration's credibility as a stickler to due process, stating that his ascension was also a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of Oyo indigenes.

“When it comes to maintaining traditional institutions, this administration will maintain a record of never interfering with the process. We will be there to see that due process is followed. We will be impartial, stand at the sideline, ensuring that rules are not broken for one side or the other."

Governor Makinde called on Oba Owoade to work hard for the progress of Oyo, assuring him that the state government would continue to play a vital role in ensuring the growth and development of the state and promoting Oyo's World Sango Festival as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

Challengers should accept new Alaafin as God's choice

He equally charged those challenging the emergence of the Alaafin in court to accept Oba Owoade as God's choice, which is also supported by the people and the government of Oyo State.

“And, for those who want to go to court, don’t go there to waste your time and waste our own time too. God has chosen for us. The people are also in support of the choice as well as the government of the state.”

Oyo's history and historical milestones

The governor also stated that Oyo was a historical town that was a custodian of rich history and tradition, and it would continue to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the state.

"Here, we have the Old Oyo National Park, and UNESCO recognised the World Sango Festival domiciled here on the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

“The first Special Agro-Processing Zone and Agricultural Transformation Centre as designated by the African Development Bank, is also here at Fasola, Oyo.

Culture is important to Oyo people

Emphasising the importance of tourism to his administration, Governor Makinde stated:

"So, as we celebrate culture and tourism this year during the International Tourism Summit, our attention will return to Oyo zone as we welcome visitors from across Nigeria and the world to grace the heritage sites from this zone. I know that Kabiyesi is a lover of tourism.

"Today is indeed the beginning of the good that would come to this zone not only under this administration but well into the future. No matter what happens to us as humans, we must not forget our history.

Advice to the new Alaafin

The governor urged the 46th Alaafin to work with Oyomesi to avoid the repeat of the avoidable gap that existed in the selection of the new Alaafin.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge the Kabiyesi and the Oyomesi to work together to ensure that the tradition around the ascension of Kabiyesi remains sacrosanct. Whatever needs to be done to protect the throne should be done so that the lacuna that we experienced during the past years will never occur again."

President Tinubu sends congratulatory message

Earlier, Minister of Power Chief Bayo Adelabu, the representative of President Bola Tinubu, congratulated Oba Owoade, saying the throne of the Alaafin "is a symbol of cultural pride, unity and the enduring legacy of one of Africa's most powerful empires.

Makinde approves Abimbola Owoade

Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Commissioner made this announcement for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, who stated that Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

