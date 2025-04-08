Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant in Anambra, has urged his supporters to keep their heads up after he lost the APC primaries in the state

Legit.ng reports that Nicholas Ukachukwu won the APC ticket for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state

In an official statement after his loss, Ozigbo reminded the APC that "this election is a defining moment — not just for Anambra, but for the credibility of our party and the soul of our nation"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship aspirant in the November 2025 Anambra state election, has disclosed that he has officially submitted a petition to the appeals committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petition is challenging the primary election conducted in Anambra on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that Ozigbo is an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

In a statement he signed on Tuesday, April 8, Ozigbo condemned the election, describing it as a "well-orchestrated heist designed to deliver a predetermined outcome." The governorship hopeful told the APC that the party "still has a chance to right this wrong and present a candidate who can truly win and govern."

He said:

"The facts are now public: non-party members populated the delegate list; genuine party faithful were locked out or violently barred from voting; accreditation was either skipped or manipulated; and votes were counted without transparency.

"This is not just about me. It is about the soul of our democracy. About the values we claim to represent. About the future we owe our children."

Anambra election: What next for Valentine Ozigbo?

On his plan, the former LP chieftain asserted that he "will stay the course".

He said:

"I did not join politics to decorate the register, receive accolades, or shop for appointments. I came to be part of a generation that restores integrity to our political system, that makes governance accountable, and that builds the kind of country we all deserve."

Vowing not to be distracted and dismissing the option of running for a seat in the Nigerian senate, Ozigbo declared that he "will stand firm in the APC".

He concluded:

"I will fight this good fight to its just end. Because Ndi Anambra are worth it. Because our democracy is worth it.

"I am not a transactional politician. I do not seek power for its own sake. I seek it to make a difference — to restore dignity, create jobs, secure lives, and light a path for the next generation."

Read more on Anambra election 2025:

Ahmad reacts as Ozigbo joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant on digital communications to Muhammadu Buhari, predicted that opposition party structures in the country will crumble before 2027.

In a tweet, Ahmad welcomed Ozigbo to the ruling APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng