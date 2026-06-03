Former England striker Robbie Fowler has explained why Declan Rice can not win the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Rice is one of the favourites to win the award after helping Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years

His chances could be boosted if England wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada

Former England striker Robbie Fowler has explained why Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is not yet ripe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

Rice led Arsenal to the Premier League title as one of the best players in Mikel Arteta’s side, which also reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Declan Rice during Arsenal's Premier League title celebrations. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder is one of the contenders to win the award this year and will receive a massive boost if England wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His performances this season have earned him comparisons to some of England's great midfielders, including former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Fowler dismisses Rice’s Ballon d'Or charge

Former Three Lions star Fowler has downplayed Rice’s comparison to Steven Gerrard and also dismissed his 2026 Ballon d'Or shouts.

“I think when we talk about Declan Rice and how good he is, you compare him, obviously, to the likes of Stevie G. If I'm being honest, I don't think he's Steven's level. That's not me being all Liverpool,” Fowler told Goal.

Fowler admitted that Rice has been a top player since he moved to Arsenal, but he is not yet at the level of Steven Gerrard, even though the Liverpool great never won the Ballon d'Or.

“It is what it is in terms of his performances. He's been great for Arsenal, and he's obviously gone up a notch. But I think he needs to go up another notch, if I'm being genuine in terms of his performances.

“It does sound like I'm having a little bit of a go, but I'm not. I think Declan Rice is a fantastic player, but I don't think he's on the realms of the Ballon d'Or list just yet.”

Rice speaks on Ballon d'Or chances

Declan Rice was asked about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in January. He admitted that being in the conversation shows that he is playing at the highest level.

Declan Rice during Arsenal's Champions League final loss to PSG. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

“Look, they're the right conversations to be in. Arsenal fans really appreciate what I'm doing for them at the minute, and it was West Ham fans before that; they were singing my praises,” he said as quoted by ESPN.

“When you're being compared to the best players in the world, it's nice, so long may that continue. It shows you're playing well, and you want to play at the highest level.”

Piers Morgan backs Rice for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Piers Morgan backed Declan Rice to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or because he is the best player in Europe in the 2025/26 season.

The British broadcaster and popular Arsenal fan questioned why Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes won the Premier League Player of the Season over the England star.

Source: Legit.ng